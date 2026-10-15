Who will pay for the EU’s future? Budget battle exposes divisions among 27 states

The European Union is facing a growing rift between net contributor countries and the rest of the bloc. Disagreements over the 2028–2034 budget threaten to develop into a systemic crisis.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Frankie Fouganthin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ulf Kristersson in october 2022 (4 av 7)

Sweden rebels against an increase in its EU budget contribution

Sweden has rejected a proposal put forward by Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the bloc’s 2028–2034 budget. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the proposed plan “unacceptable” because it would increase Sweden’s national contribution by 60% — a “red line” for the Swedish government.

From Stockholm’s perspective, the budget remains too large and too expensive, even after Ireland attempted to trim the European Commission’s initial spending ambitions by €140–160 billion. Sweden is not alone in its objections. It is coordinating its position with an informal group of six net contributor countries: Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Austria and Sweden. All six pay more into the EU budget than they receive and are jointly demanding that the new seven-year financial plan be cut by several hundred billion euros more.

Sweden wants to cut domestic spending, but not aid to Ukraine

One might assume that reducing the funding allocated to Ukraine — around €100 billion in the draft budget — would resolve much of the problem. Yet all the donor countries insist that assistance to Kyiv remains a priority. Kristersson stresses that the group of “frugal countries,” which provides around 70% of all European aid to Ukraine, views this spending as direct protection for Europe’s borders. In their view, Ukraine’s defeat would cost far more than the financial packages currently being provided.

Moreover, Stockholm has decided to end bilateral aid to five countries — Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia and Bolivia — and close its embassies there. The billions of kronor freed up by these measures are to be redirected towards supporting Kyiv and rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure.

The following areas have also been proposed for cuts:

The EU Cohesion Fund: subsidies intended to narrow economic disparities in poorer regions of Southern and Eastern Europe.

subsidies intended to narrow economic disparities in poorer regions of Southern and Eastern Europe. Large-scale subsidies for European farmers: agricultural support currently accounts for around one-third of the EU’s entire budget.

However, the “frugal” countries have faced immediate opposition from their more spending-friendly counterparts. Seven Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland and Slovakia, have already signed a joint declaration in Bratislava calling for traditional spending priorities to be preserved and protected. They insist that “new challenges” must not be financed by cutting the Cohesion Fund or the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Recognising that Eastern European countries could simply block the budget — which requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states — Ireland’s compromise proposal shielded agricultural subsidies and cohesion funds from cuts, reducing other programmes instead, including research, digitalisation and culture. This is precisely what angered Sweden and Germany, which are demanding that Ireland “cut everything,” including funding for poorer regions.

The EU risks losing its political unity

Ireland, or the next country to hold the rotating presidency, will have to rewrite the budget proposal so that every member state and spending area faces cuts, albeit relatively modest ones. One possible outcome is a “middle ground” under which the funds mentioned above would be reduced not by the drastic amounts Sweden is demanding, but perhaps by 5–7%, while EU-wide programmes for digitalisation and space, as well as the bloc’s administrative apparatus, would also face cuts.

If no compromise is reached by the end of 2027, the 2027 budget could simply be extended into 2028, with monthly spending limited to one-twelfth of the previous year’s total. However, this scenario would be highly unfavourable to Eastern Europe because it would prevent new long-term infrastructure projects from getting underway.

Against this backdrop of growing disagreements, experts predict a shift towards a “multi-speed Europe.” The bloc’s wealthier core could begin establishing separate financial and defence funds for its own members, leaving the eastern periphery with only a “basic ration” of support. The idealised vision of the EU — in which all 27 countries develop harmoniously on equal terms, supported by seemingly endless subsidies — has evidently reached its limits. Disappointed poorer countries could begin building closer ties with the East. This would not necessarily destroy the EU, but it could return the bloc to its original economic purpose.

The EU’s political unity, as previously understood — with all 27 countries standing together in support of common values and directives — would be fundamentally undermined. What would remain is a pragmatic grouping of states united by a common market but deeply critical of, and distrustful towards, one another’s domestic and foreign policies. The implications for Ukraine’s prospects of joining such a union hardly need explaining.