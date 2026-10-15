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Alexander Artamonov

Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked

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France is once again witnessing significant youth mobilization, with student protests escalating and impacting universities across the nation. The Union Étudiante, a student union, reported on October 13 that an overwhelming 90% of French universities were either blocked or closed due to the ongoing demonstrations. While the Ministry of Higher Education offered a more conservative estimate of disruptions affecting 35% of institutions, the scale of the protests remains undeniably substantial.

Paris, France
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Paris, France

Origins and Participants of the Protests

The current wave of student unrest is a continuation of school-level protests that began on September 17 at the Saint-Exupéry high school in Créteil. These initial demonstrations have since spread to other educational establishments, particularly in Paris's disadvantaged suburbs, which are home to a considerable population of immigrant families. While television reports highlight the presence of many young people from immigrant backgrounds among the protesters, definitively identifying the nationality and origin of all participants based on appearance is impossible, and official statistics on this matter are unavailable.

The initial spark for the high school mobilization came from the Union Syndicale Lycéenne, an organization representing the interests of high school students. Subsequently, the Union Étudiante, along with teaching unions and parents, joined the protests.

Beyond Educational Demands

While the formal demands of the protesters are centered on educational reforms—specifically, increased funding, the hiring of additional teachers, reducing class sizes, and abolishing the competitive university admissions system known as Parcoursup—the protests are increasingly taking on a broader social character. Beyond dissatisfaction with the state of schools, demonstrators are raising concerns about inequality, employment prospects, and police conduct.

Data from the French Ministry of Justice as of October 8 reveals a significant number of detentions related to the unrest. A total of 6,877 individuals were taken into custody for investigative purposes, with a striking 86% being minors. This statistic underscores the initial, prominent role of high school students in the movement.

Official Response and Underlying Social Tensions

In response to the disruptions, French authorities have pledged to deploy an additional 3,000 teachers to affected schools to cover for absent staff. Simultaneously, law enforcement is working to quell the ongoing disturbances, and the Ministry of the Interior is investigating incidents where protest participants have sustained serious injuries.

France has a long-standing tradition of youth protest, famously exemplified by the events of May 1968. However, the current situation raises a critical question: have educational problems become a symptom of deeper social stratification within French society? If young people from disadvantaged suburban areas constitute a significant portion of the protesters, the issues may extend beyond teacher shortages to encompass difficulties in social integration, disparities in opportunities, and a pervasive distrust in the state.

It is crucial to note that characterizing these events solely as a protest by immigrant youth would be inaccurate. Students and educators from diverse regions across France have joined the demonstrations, indicating a widespread discontent that transcends specific demographic or geographic lines.

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Author`s name Alexander Artamonov
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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