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Petr Ermilin

Armenia's EU Bid Stalled by Russian Energy Dependence and Lack of Incentives

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Armenia's hesitation toward deeper integration with the European Union is driven by a specific economic bottleneck: critical dependence on Russian energy resources combined with a lack of substantial economic incentives from the West, according to Vladimir Shveitzer, a leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Europe. Speaking to Pravda. Ru, the analyst outlined how this asymmetry constrains Yerevan's political maneuvering.

Ереван Армения
Photo: Wikipedia by Armineaghayan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ереван Армения

The friction in Armenia's EU accession bid is not merely procedural but economic. Shveitzer notes that while Brussels conditions progress on membership with uncompromising anti-corruption measures, the EU offers limited commercial upside for the Republic of Armenia. The country's agricultural exports, including fruits and cognac, do not hold decisive weight in the European market. Consequently, the European Union's interest in Armenia is significantly lower than Armenia's interest in joining the EU.

"The European Union says: until you have a real fight against corruption, we will not do anything for you. This applies to Armenia. In addition, we must consider energy resources, in which Armenia is certainly interested, but which it receives from Russia," Shveitzer explained. This creates a rigid transmission channel: without the political concessions demanded by Brussels, economic support remains withheld, yet the country cannot pivot its energy security away from Moscow without severe structural risk.

The dependency on Russian energy creates a lopsided relationship. Shveitzer observes that while economic ties persist between Moscow and Yerevan, the value of these links is uneven. For Armenia, the supply of energy resources from Russia is vital; for Moscow, the relationship holds less strategic weight. "However, such dependence rests on very unstable ground," the expert cautioned, indicating that the energy supply line is not a secure anchor for long-term policy stability.

This economic reality forces Yerevan to maintain a cautious approach. Domestic political dynamics, including internal struggles between various factions over how to implement national goals, intersect with this external constraint. The unresolved conflict with Azerbaijan further complicates the equation, adding geopolitical complexity that Brussels views as a burden rather than a partnership opportunity. With the EU itself facing internal sovereignty crises and rising skepticism toward supranational structures, its capacity or willingness to absorb a new member with such specific vulnerabilities is diminished. In the short term, the expert predicts a status quo will hold, with Russia-Armenia interactions remaining at current levels without sharp shifts, as both sides seek to manage acute points of tension amidst broader global instability.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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