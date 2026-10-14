The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat

The “Russian threat” has become a weapon in domestic political battles across the West. As intelligence agencies increasingly appear to serve the agendas of one political camp or another, Russia stands to benefit from the divisions this creates.

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The Russian threat becomes a political weapon in the struggle for power

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned of a growing threat from Russian hybrid operations, citing information from US intelligence agencies and urging the public to prepare for the worst-case scenarios. President Karol Nawrocki, however, has accused the prime minister of lying, describing his warnings as “socially irresponsible” fearmongering designed to rally the population around the flag and boost his own political standing.

The two politicians represent opposing political camps. Tusk leads the liberal-centrist Civic Platform and the broader Civic Coalition, which came to power in late 2023. Nawrocki is formally independent, but ran with the backing of the main right-wing conservative opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS).

The confrontation came just two days after former British prime minister Boris Johnson rejected claims by current Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Russia had interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum. Burnham reportedly said that the allegation had been conveyed to him by the intelligence services. Johnson accused him of lying and attempting to “condition the public” into questioning the legitimacy of Brexit and paving the way for Britain to rejoin the European Union.

Here, too, the two politicians occupy opposing sides of the political divide. Johnson belongs to the Conservative Party and was one of the leading figures in the campaign to leave the EU. Burnham represents the Labour Party, the Conservatives' traditional political rival.

The pattern is not new. Democrats in the United States previously sought to impeach Donald Trump, accusing him of acting as an agent of the Kremlin. Similar allegations have surfaced in Romania, where former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has faced criminal charges amid suspicions of large-scale Russian hybrid interference through social media.

In each case, accusations involving Moscow have become part of a wider struggle for domestic political power. Intelligence assessments and claims of foreign interference are no longer confined to questions of national security; they are increasingly being used to challenge the credibility and legitimacy of political opponents.

Western politicians are undermining their own countries

The Russian question has become a familiar instrument of domestic political competition in Western countries. Perhaps, some politicians have concluded, invoking Moscow is one of the few reliable ways to rally voters behind their own leadership. Yet the more frequently the threat is used for political publicity, the more its meaning is diluted. Voters can see when national security becomes little more than a campaign slogan.

Instead of bringing countries together, politicians at the highest levels are increasingly dividing them from within. If half the electorate comes to believe that a historic decision, such as Brexit, was manipulated by a hostile foreign power, public confidence in the electoral system itself is undermined. And if voters are persuaded that an elected president is a Kremlin agent, what reason do they have to trust politicians of lesser rank, who may also be portrayed as corrupt or compromised?

There is an obvious irony here. If Russian intelligence services really wanted to sow chaos in Western societies, they would hardly need to do all the work themselves. The Western political establishment appears increasingly capable of doing it on its own.

What real foreign interference looks like

The central weakness of many of these accusations is the lack of publicly presented evidence sufficient to substantiate the claims being made. Activity on social media and targeted advertising are common features of political communication around the world. They are not automatically comparable to more direct forms of foreign intervention, such as financing non-governmental organisations, imposing sanctions or supporting the organisation of so-called colour revolutions.

In this context, a recent statement by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is particularly striking. At a private event in Athens, she reportedly said that the United States had been involved in the fall of Romania's government, adding: “We can do this to any country we want. We can do it here, too” — referring to Greece.

The remark raises uncomfortable questions about the double standards applied to foreign interference. Actions that Western governments condemn when attributed to Russia can be presented in a very different light when Washington or its allies are involved.

The political manipulation of the Russian threat also reveals another contradiction. Western leaders emphasise whichever image of Russia best serves their immediate political needs. When they want to frighten voters and win support, Russia is portrayed as an all-powerful adversary capable of interfering in elections and destabilising entire countries. When governments need to demonstrate the success of their sanctions policies, however, the Russian economy is described as having been “torn to shreds”.

The most damaging consequence for the West is that intelligence agencies may find themselves under pressure to provide assessments that satisfy one political demand and then another. When intelligence is filtered through the needs of competing political camps, the result is a distorted picture of Russia's actual capabilities and intentions.

That distortion has consequences beyond domestic politics. A country that misjudges its adversary cannot develop a realistic strategy for confronting it. The author argues that the West's flawed assessment of Russia has contributed to its setbacks in the war in Ukraine. Whatever the precise causes of those setbacks, the broader point remains: political narratives cannot substitute for accurate intelligence.

Ultimately, the constant invocation of the Russian threat may be weakening the very institutions Western politicians claim to defend. When intelligence becomes a tool in partisan battles, public trust erodes, political divisions deepen and national security debates lose credibility. Moscow may not need to orchestrate every crisis in the West if Western leaders are willing to turn those crises into weapons against one another.