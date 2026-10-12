Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future

A sculpture at the European Parliament has provoked a furious reaction from Washington, with consequences that could affect the future of Ukraine's leader and the financial stability of the entire European Union.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

The European Parliament provocation became a turning point

When a sculpture titled "The Orange Plague” appeared at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Europeans, carried away by a sense of impunity, did not anticipate that Donald Trump would not let such a provocation go unanswered. That is why the challenge ended badly for them: the United States lifted sanctions on Russian diesel and demanded the removal of its protégé, Volodymyr Zelensky. In the long term, events are moving towards the fulfilment of the objectives of Russia's special military operation. Yet instead of keeping quiet and removing the sculpture, Europeans backed Zelensky, who described the diesel agreement as an "investment in the war.” This came despite Trump repeatedly declaring that he is a peacemaker and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anyone else.” There were, however, those who understood what was happening. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called the sculpture "a sign of the European Union's decline,” a demonstration of its creators' "spiritual poverty” and an insult to a strategic partner of the EU.

The United States gives Europe a public dressing-down

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, openly stated that the diesel deal undermines transatlantic unity and, in its current form, clearly benefits Russia alone. Berlin, meanwhile, said it would not abandon sanctions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Europe's position as "complete hypocrisy” and "cynicism.” He stressed that since 2022, European countries have paid Russia more for energy resources than they have provided in aid to Ukraine. They still cannot do entirely without Russian raw materials because of their "failed energy policy.” The public dressing-down Bessent delivered to European leaders reflects Washington's increasingly uncompromising attitude towards the EU's position on Ukraine. The Trump administration is making it clear that US economic interests and the wallets of American voters take priority over the opinions of Brussels, Berlin or Paris. Europe is betting on a Democratic victory in the November congressional elections. But even if that happens, Trump is not going anywhere: he will retain sweeping powers for another two years, including in foreign policy. He will continue to reshape that policy, and its direction is now becoming clear: Zelensky will disappear from the political stage, while Europe will be left alone with Russia. All major US media outlets are reporting that Kyiv will lose US intelligence support and access to Starlink. This time, Europe will not be able to persuade Washington to change course. Nor will it even try, because Europe can manage without Zelensky, but it cannot do without the US military system underpinning NATO.

Russia is nearing negotiations on its own terms

As Kallas noted, "the winter will be cold.” The United States is shielding its own market from the impact of high energy prices, while the entire financial and military burden of supplying Kyiv is falling squarely on the shoulders of the EU. This will lead to globalists losing power in France and Germany in next year's elections and bring more pragmatic forces to the negotiating table with Moscow. Vladimir Putin has set two conditions for the start of peace talks: Ukraine must remain outside NATO permanently, and its four regions, along with Crimea, must be recognised at the negotiating table as part of Russia. Let us reiterate: this is only the prelude to the start of peace negotiations. For Washington, these terms are entirely acceptable. Europe, if it refuses to move towards them, risks financial ruin and the disintegration of the European Union.