Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile

A diplomatic firestorm has erupted in Chile, with lawmakers from the Communist Party and independent parliamentarians demanding the expulsion of U.S. Ambassador Brandon Judd. The catalyst for this outrage was Ambassador Judd's assertion that no territory in Antarctica belongs to Chile.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ravas51, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Antarctica

Antarctica: A Continent of Competing Claims

The Chilean parliamentarians have accused the U.S. diplomat of meddling in the country's internal affairs and behaving like a colonial governor. The opposition also criticized Chile's Foreign Minister, Francisco Pérez Mackenna, for what they deemed an insufficient and weak response to the Ambassador's remarks.

Chile's territorial claims in Antarctica are far from a mere political fantasy. As far back as 1940, Santiago declared a vast sector of the Antarctic territory between 53° and 90° west longitude as its own. However, it is crucial to note that Argentina and the United Kingdom also lay claim to significant portions of this same territory, leading to overlapping disputes.

Currently, seven nations officially maintain territorial claims over the icy continent: Chile, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Norway.

Australia lays claim to approximately 42% of Antarctica's territory, making it the largest claimant. Canberra officially states its intention to maintain its sovereignty over the Australian Antarctic Territory. Argentina considers its sector an integral part of its national territory, while the United Kingdom maintains its claims over the British Antarctic Territory. These three nations—Chile, Argentina, and the UK—are engaged in disputes over partially overlapping sections of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The United States, while not recognizing existing territorial claims, reserves the right to assert its own. Russia adopts a similar legal stance. To date, neither Moscow nor Washington has officially presented territorial demands.

The Antarctic Treaty: A Frozen Dispute

The fundamental reason why Antarctica remains undividable is the Antarctic Treaty of 1959. This landmark agreement effectively froze existing territorial disputes. While the claims themselves were not rescinded, the treaty explicitly prohibits the assertion of new ones. The continent is designated for peaceful activities and scientific research.

Therefore, the U.S. Ambassador is correct on one point: Chile's exclusive sovereignty over its Antarctic sector is not internationally recognized. However, the treaty does not nullify the rights previously declared by Santiago.

Beyond national ambitions, Antarctica holds immense potential resource wealth, including valuable minerals. Nevertheless, industrial-scale extraction is prohibited by the international environmental protocol governing the continent. This environmental safeguard, while crucial for preservation, also adds a layer of complexity to any future resource discussions.

The demand to expel Ambassador Judd currently remains an initiative of the opposition. However, this diplomatic conflict starkly illustrates that even territories covered by kilometers of ice can become the focal point of serious political disagreements, underscoring Antarctica's enduring geopolitical relevance.