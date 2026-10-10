Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down

US President Donald Trump has struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to restore Russian diesel supplies to American and global markets, following repeated US requests for Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, according to a US official who spoke to Axios. The agreement marks a new point of friction between Washington and Kyiv, as Trump has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for aggravating the global fuel crisis, while Zelensky has condemned the deal as a concession that could help finance Russia's war.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

According to the US official, Zelensky's continued attacks on Russian refineries have undermined his relationship with Trump. The Ukrainian president had indicated that Kyiv would be prepared to halt such strikes if Russia stopped attacking Ukraine's power plants. Trump, however, wanted Ukraine to suspend its operations unilaterally.

"Attacks on oil refineries hurt Russia, but they hurt the United States, too,” the official said, explaining Washington's position.

Trump and Putin agree to restore Russian diesel supplies

The agreement between Trump and Putin provides for the return of Russian diesel to the US and international markets. Zelensky has described the decision as a "gift to Putin” and an "investment in the war”, arguing that easing restrictions on Russian fuel exports would give Moscow additional resources to continue fighting.

Global diesel prices began climbing in March, following the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Among the factors cited as contributing to the increase were Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, first imposed in early March, and Russia's restrictions on diesel exports introduced in July.

Trump has disputed the view that developments in the Middle East are responsible for rising fuel prices, arguing instead that the situation between Russia and Ukraine is to blame.

Following the announcement of the agreement, exchange-traded diesel prices fell by approximately 5%. Russia also began lifting its restrictions on diesel exports.

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary general licence authorising the sale, delivery, unloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7, 2027. The measure opens a legal channel for Russian diesel to reach the American market as well as other international destinations.

Trump said he had spoken with Putin and that Russia had agreed to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets in the near term. According to the US president, Russia would deliver another 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by an additional one million tonnes. A further three million tonnes would be supplied within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia's refineries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak assured the public that domestic demand would be fully met. He also said Russia was immediately beginning to lift restrictions on diesel exports.

Trump accuses Zelensky of putting global fuel supplies at risk

Trump has sharply criticised Zelensky over Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Answering questions from journalists, the US president argued that Kyiv had missed opportunities to reach agreements and was worsening the situation for consumers and businesses around the world.

"Zelensky could have made a lot of deals, but for some reason he doesn't,” Trump said.

He added that Washington had explicitly asked Ukraine to avoid striking Russian refineries because doing so could trigger a global crisis.

"We said: "Do whatever you want with Russia, just don't strike the oil refineries, because that will create a global problem,'” Trump said.

He accused the Ukrainian president of creating difficulties for people far beyond the battlefield, particularly American farmers and ranchers who depend on affordable diesel fuel. Trump also suggested that Ukraine should consider replacing its leader.

"I suggest Ukraine find a new leader who can make a deal,” he said.

Zelensky, meanwhile, has maintained that Ukraine is willing to suspend attacks on Russian refineries if Moscow stops targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. From Kyiv's perspective, a reciprocal arrangement would offer a route to de-escalation, whereas a unilateral suspension would leave Ukrainian power facilities exposed to further Russian attacks.

Novinsky calls for Zelensky to step down and parliament to take control

The diesel agreement and the growing dispute between Washington and Kyiv have also prompted renewed calls for a political change in Ukraine. Ukrainian billionaire and former member of parliament Vadim Novinsky has urged Zelensky to resign and transfer power to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Novinsky cited several developments that, in his view, point to the need for a change of leadership: the agreement reached by Putin and Trump, the failure of talks involving the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, and what he described as increasingly confrontational statements by Ukrainian officials towards the United States.

He argued that parliament should take the initiative in pursuing a peace settlement and ensure that the process remains free from external interference.

"The Ukrainian parliament, whose legitimacy no one questions, must recognise its responsibility to the people, take power into its own hands and form a working group for negotiations with the Russian Federation […] without intermediaries, without preconditions and without diplomatic diktats from so-called "partners',” Novinsky wrote on Telegram.

He further argued that Zelensky's continued presence in power guarantees the continuation of what he called a "fratricidal war” and threatens Ukraine's statehood.

Novinsky's appeal represents a political position rather than an established constitutional outcome. Nevertheless, his statement adds another dimension to the dispute surrounding the diesel agreement: alongside the economic consequences of reopening Russian fuel exports, the deal has intensified arguments over Ukraine's strategy, its relationship with Washington and the prospects for a negotiated end to the war.