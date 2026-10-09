World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma

World » Asia

Yemen’s Houthis are striking Saudi Arabia as they seek to capture Aden. Riyadh’s allies are staying out of the conflict, bringing an Iranian victory closer.

The Houthi government killed by Israel in Yemen
Photo: https://en.ypagency.net/359287 by Yemen press agency
The Houthi government killed by Israel in Yemen

Houthis deliver a painful blow to Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that three civilians were killed in yesterday’s missile attack on an airport in Riyadh by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. One of the victims was a captain with Saudia Airlines. The attack dealt a deeply humiliating blow to the monarchy.

For religious and ideological reasons rooted in the Sunni-Shia divide, Saudi Arabia has long been an adversary of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah, which seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and overthrew the government, which subsequently relocated to Aden. Russia, incidentally, recognises the government based in Aden. Yemenis could have been left to settle their internal disputes themselves, but Riyadh chose to intervene and took the lead in a coalition of Arab countries seeking to restore its allied Sunni forces to power by military means. The attempt failed, and the conflict settled into a prolonged, low-intensity war. Saudi aircraft regularly launched massive strikes against Houthi positions, including in Sanaa, while imposing a blockade on the city.

The conflict has recently flared up again in connection with US aggression against Iran. The Houthis have launched a rapid offensive, capturing key areas along the Red Sea coast near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Their opponents are resisting, but so far they have been unable to halt the advance. Houthi missile strikes on Saudi airports and military bases, as well as oil infrastructure, appear logical in this context: they are an attempt to stop the pressure from the air.

Saudi Arabia is at an impasse as Iran celebrates

Notably, Riyadh’s allies under a military pact modelled on NATO — the 2026 Mecca Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — have not intervened in the war in Yemen. Nor has the United States, despite Saudi appeals for assistance. These countries are mindful of the lessons of the 2015 campaign and do not want to lose soldiers’ lives, hundreds of millions of dollars or their reputations. Both Riyadh’s longstanding allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, and its newer partners understand that a ground war in Yemen’s mountains would lead to a dead end.

In the long term, if these countries continue to stay out of the conflict, defeating the Houthis by military means will be impossible. Moreover, the movement could soon capture Aden and take control of the entire country. Fierce fighting is currently underway for Taiz, a city about 130 kilometres from Aden.

The only way to stop the shelling of cities, attacks on oil infrastructure and further loss of life is through negotiations. But the road to diplomacy runs through Tehran. Riyadh is not yet prepared to build an entirely new framework for relations with Iran and is instead opting for a military response. This is exacerbating tensions in global energy markets and within Saudi Arabia itself, costing the kingdom both budget revenue and human lives.

Iran, it must be acknowledged, prepared well for a war with the West. It has effectively delivered a “nuclear strike” — not literally, but by blockading two key straits in the Middle East.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
Grid battery saturation in Australia's NEM drives midday spot prices up to $25-30/MWh
Technological University of Tajikistan gains five-year international accreditation
Singapore incorporates COVID-19 vaccines into routine national immunisation schedules
Christmas Cactus blooming: Cooler temperatures and reduced nitrogen needed
Curtis Flowers, Mississippi man with six trials for one crime, dies at 56
USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After 265-Day Iran Deployment
Murmansk emerges as an alternative to Baltic ports for Belarusian fertilizer exports
Make Green Salt Using a Weight-Based Herb and Salt Ratio for Even Drying
Side, Turkey: Five-star hotel plagued by mass infections
Now reading
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Business
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks
Animal
Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Recipes & Food
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Popular
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges

Reports of Sergei Surovikin’s possible return to a combat role have emerged as Russia intensifies strikes on bridges across the Dnipro, fuelling speculation about a broader campaign against Ukraine’s military logistics.

'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams Margarita Kicherova
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
Last materials
Grid battery saturation in Australia's NEM drives midday spot prices up to $25-30/MWh
Technological University of Tajikistan gains five-year international accreditation
Singapore incorporates COVID-19 vaccines into routine national immunisation schedules
Christmas Cactus blooming: Cooler temperatures and reduced nitrogen needed
Curtis Flowers, Mississippi man with six trials for one crime, dies at 56
USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After 265-Day Iran Deployment
Murmansk emerges as an alternative to Baltic ports for Belarusian fertilizer exports
Make Green Salt Using a Weight-Based Herb and Salt Ratio for Even Drying
Side, Turkey: Five-star hotel plagued by mass infections
Boeing considers new safeguards after cockpit dispute raises safety concerns
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.