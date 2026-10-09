Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma

Yemen’s Houthis are striking Saudi Arabia as they seek to capture Aden. Riyadh’s allies are staying out of the conflict, bringing an Iranian victory closer.

Photo: https://en.ypagency.net/359287 by Yemen press agency The Houthi government killed by Israel in Yemen

Houthis deliver a painful blow to Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that three civilians were killed in yesterday’s missile attack on an airport in Riyadh by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. One of the victims was a captain with Saudia Airlines. The attack dealt a deeply humiliating blow to the monarchy.

For religious and ideological reasons rooted in the Sunni-Shia divide, Saudi Arabia has long been an adversary of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah, which seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and overthrew the government, which subsequently relocated to Aden. Russia, incidentally, recognises the government based in Aden. Yemenis could have been left to settle their internal disputes themselves, but Riyadh chose to intervene and took the lead in a coalition of Arab countries seeking to restore its allied Sunni forces to power by military means. The attempt failed, and the conflict settled into a prolonged, low-intensity war. Saudi aircraft regularly launched massive strikes against Houthi positions, including in Sanaa, while imposing a blockade on the city.

The conflict has recently flared up again in connection with US aggression against Iran. The Houthis have launched a rapid offensive, capturing key areas along the Red Sea coast near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Their opponents are resisting, but so far they have been unable to halt the advance. Houthi missile strikes on Saudi airports and military bases, as well as oil infrastructure, appear logical in this context: they are an attempt to stop the pressure from the air.

Saudi Arabia is at an impasse as Iran celebrates

Notably, Riyadh’s allies under a military pact modelled on NATO — the 2026 Mecca Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — have not intervened in the war in Yemen. Nor has the United States, despite Saudi appeals for assistance. These countries are mindful of the lessons of the 2015 campaign and do not want to lose soldiers’ lives, hundreds of millions of dollars or their reputations. Both Riyadh’s longstanding allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, and its newer partners understand that a ground war in Yemen’s mountains would lead to a dead end.

In the long term, if these countries continue to stay out of the conflict, defeating the Houthis by military means will be impossible. Moreover, the movement could soon capture Aden and take control of the entire country. Fierce fighting is currently underway for Taiz, a city about 130 kilometres from Aden.

The only way to stop the shelling of cities, attacks on oil infrastructure and further loss of life is through negotiations. But the road to diplomacy runs through Tehran. Riyadh is not yet prepared to build an entirely new framework for relations with Iran and is instead opting for a military response. This is exacerbating tensions in global energy markets and within Saudi Arabia itself, costing the kingdom both budget revenue and human lives.

Iran, it must be acknowledged, prepared well for a war with the West. It has effectively delivered a “nuclear strike” — not literally, but by blockading two key straits in the Middle East.