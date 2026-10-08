'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges

Western media outlets have circulated reports about the possible return of General Sergei Surovikin, linking his name to potential strikes against key targets in Ukraine. The rumours have emerged as Russian forces intensify attacks on bridges across the Dnipro. The fear is not entirely unfounded.

Photo: Mil.ru by Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Vitaliy Pikov), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sergey Surovikin

Surovikin’s name linked to destruction of Ukraine’s bridges

Strikes on bridges in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia have caused such concern among Ukraine’s Western backers that a report has emerged claiming that General Sergei Surovikin was brought back from Africa specifically to destroy “seven bridges” in Ukraine. The Telegraph reported the claim.

“The Russian president has brought in General Sergei Surovikin — known as ‘General Armageddon’, who razed the Syrian city of Aleppo to the ground — to do the same to Kyiv,” the author wrote.

The report calls for consideration of measures that “two years ago seemed unthinkable”. These would not necessarily mean declaring a “no-fly zone tomorrow”, but would involve “seriously examining whether NATO aircraft could help protect certain areas or critical infrastructure as a last resort”. What exactly would constitute such a last resort is not specified. But Surovikin’s name would presumably serve as a warning, ensuring that the threat is not overlooked in Ukraine.

The reports come as Russian forces have in fact intensified strikes against bridges across the Dnipro. Since October 1, several strikes have hit Kyiv’s Southern and Northern bridges, causing damage and major traffic disruptions. A bridge in Zaporizhzhia was also reportedly struck on October 6. Military analysts have noted that the attacks could be aimed at degrading transportation and logistics across the river.

Russia is also hoping for Surovikin’s return

In Russia, meanwhile, rumours about Surovikin’s return have been circulating for about a week. Military commentator Colonel Viktor Baranets said that Surovikin had “returned from exile” and could potentially be assigned to one of the front-line sectors because “generals like this are needed by Russia and its army”. Earlier, on October 1, war correspondent Anatoly Radov also reported on Telegram that Surovikin was returning.

There is now additional reporting that Surovikin has returned to Moscow after a posting in Algeria. Baranets has said that the former commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces could be used in the Ukraine campaign, although no official Kremlin announcement confirming a new combat appointment has been made.

The destruction of bridges has become a central subject not only in Western and Ukrainian media, but also in Russia. The interest is understandable: if Russia were to begin systematically destroying the bridges, it would signal that the war was entering a decisive phase. Some fear that such a campaign could fail, while others simply hope it will not be carried out in earnest. And, of course, Surovikin would be “useful” at such a stage.

The reason is that the bridges across the Dnipro are arteries through which much of the flow of supplies reaches left-bank Ukraine, where a significant part of the fighting is taking place. Taking them out of the logistics network could have severe consequences for the Ukrainian armed forces. Pontoon bridges alone would not solve the problem.

Why would the bridges be targeted now?

There are several possible explanations for the change in the situation.

First, the Kremlin had until recently hoped for what has been described as the “spirit of Anchorage” — that the United States would persuade Kyiv to accept the terms of a compromise proposed with American involvement and that the war would end peacefully. Russia’s new 2027 budget, however, points to a much more prolonged military effort. Bloomberg has reported that Moscow plans a sharp increase in military spending, with defence expenditure reaching a record level in the new budget.

The second reason is the growing prospect that Western countries will expand production of long-range systems for the Ukrainian armed forces. Even with ranges of 1,000 kilometres or more, such systems would need to be transported into left-bank Ukraine for effective deployment.

The third factor could be the emergence of new Russian weapons designed to attack bridge structures. Ukrainian military intelligence has previously reported on specialised warheads intended to damage metal structures, including bridge components and power-line supports. There have also been reports of new variants of Russian attack drones being adapted for such missions. At the same time, any weakening of Ukrainian air defences could make attacks on large infrastructure targets easier. The possibility of using guided aerial bombs against bridges from aircraft cannot be ruled out.

A campaign of this kind could resemble the operation that preceded the withdrawal of Russian forces from the right bank of the Kherson region after repeated strikes on the Antonivskyi Bridge. The scale would be different, but the underlying logic would be similar: make it increasingly difficult to sustain forces and supplies across a major river.

A fourth factor is the testing of new electronic-warfare systems in the special military operation zone. These systems are intended to address the problem posed by Ukrainian drones along the line of contact. Solving that problem while simultaneously disrupting the bridges could give the Russian army a very different set of military options along the Dnipro and, in turn, create new conditions for future negotiations.

For now, however, the most important distinction is between what is already happening and what remains speculation. Russian strikes on Ukrainian bridges are a documented development. The claim that Surovikin has been specifically brought back to lead a campaign to destroy seven bridges remains unconfirmed. No official announcement has established such an appointment or operation.