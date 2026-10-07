Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle

At a campaign rally in Nebraska, President Donald Trump suggested that Iran destroying Los Angeles and San Diego would be a "small price” to pay for the security of the United States and the world — and the audience responded with a standing ovation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Trump's Nebraska trolling pleased his voters

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a rally in Nebraska that if Iran were to destroy Los Angeles and San Diego, it would be a "small price” that would have to be paid to keep the world and the United States safe:

"And again, remember, with the war it’s just artificial, it’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” he continued. “They can take out a city, let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.”

The audience greeted his words with applause. This reaction is not difficult to understand if one knows that the cities in question traditionally vote Democratic and are governed by Democrats, while the rally was devoted to the election campaign. Trump's voters therefore perfectly understood his trolling: if Iran destroys these cities, there would be no one left there to vote for the Democrats. And while such "campaign propaganda” would be unthinkable coming from politicians in Russia, in the United States it is regarded as a permissible feature of an election campaign, because society is deeply divided and embraces competing values.

Democrats are also waging an election campaign

It is worth recalling that Iran currently has neither conventional nor nuclear weapons capable of reaching U. S. territory and destroying Los Angeles or San Diego. Nevertheless, representatives of the Democratic Party predictably launched a campaign to discredit Trump over the remark. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the president "deranged and dangerous,” accusing him of encouraging foreign enemies to attack American cities and military bases. He instructed experts to monitor the state's security situation "in the event that foreign actors interpret the President's remarks as an invitation to target California.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sharply reminded Trump that the president's duty is to protect citizens, not describe them as "expendable.” She called his remarks irresponsible and said the president should protect the country rather than encourage attacks on American lives.

On social media, calls for invoking the 25th Amendment, which deals with presidential inability to discharge the duties of office, or impeaching Trump are being actively circulated among his Democratic opponents.

Americans vote with their wallets

The main question is how Trump's statement will affect the congressional elections, which will take place in just a month. How close is the electorate to the central argument that current high gasoline prices are a small price to pay for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons — in other words, a call to endure the hardship?

Historically, Americans vote "with their wallets,” and fuel prices in the United States have already exceeded the psychologically important threshold of $6 a gallon amid the conflict. Many of Trump's voters, let alone his opponents, say the war with Iran should never have been started. Many in the MAGA movement argue that there is no need to overpay for gasoline because of military adventures, and that trolling of the kind seen in Nebraska is unacceptable.

If Trump's blogger-style manner of communication was once new and appealed to Americans, much as the Soviet public welcomed Mikhail Gorbachev's departure from official rhetoric, voters have now had their fill of it and are judging the real achievements of their own "perestroika” leader.

Just as the "process” under Gorbachev ultimately went nowhere and the country fell apart, the United States now appears dangerously close to a similar outcome.