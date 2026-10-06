China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed

China's burgeoning aviation sector is facing a critical juncture as its flagship passenger jet project, the COMAC C919, confronts a potential technological blockade. The United States has begun to deliberately slow the issuance of export licenses for crucial components essential for assembling the aircraft, a move that is compelling Beijing to urgently seek pathways toward complete domestic production, echoing the experiences of Russia's own aviation industry.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ COMAC C919 aircraft

The C919's Vulnerability to Western Technology

The COMAC C919 was envisioned as a direct competitor to the world's most popular airliners, the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320. Despite its "Made in China" designation, the aircraft remains critically dependent on Western technologies. U.S. authorities are now intentionally delaying approvals for the shipment of aviation parts, leveraging this as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing.

The core of the C919's vulnerability lies in its reliance on Western-sourced "heart" components and vital systems. The most susceptible elements include:

Engines: The C919 is equipped with Leap-1C engines, a product of CFM International, a joint venture between American GE Aerospace and France's Safran.

The C919 is equipped with Leap-1C engines, a product of CFM International, a joint venture between American GE Aerospace and France's Safran. Avionics: The aircraft's electronic control and navigation systems largely depend on Western designs and components.

The aircraft's electronic control and navigation systems largely depend on Western designs and components. Hydraulics: Sophisticated control mechanisms also require imported parts and specialized fluids.

Washington's concern is that Beijing might attempt to stockpile foreign-made parts to insulate itself from future sanctions, and the U.S. aims to preempt this strategy now.

The Arduous Path to Independence

China is already engaged in import substitution efforts, but aviation is an industry where replacements cannot be developed in mere months. The design, multi-level testing, and, crucially, certification of new components require many years. Beijing's primary hope rests on the indigenous CJ-1000A engine, currently being developed by the Aero Engine Corporation of China. Beyond engines, Chinese engineers face the daunting task of developing from scratch their own sealants, paints, and even specialized fasteners, all of which are indispensable not only for manufacturing but also for the maintenance of already operational aircraft.

Production Pace and US Pressure

The pressure from the United States exacerbates existing internal challenges faced by COMAC. Despite an impressive order backlog exceeding 1,000 aircraft, the actual production rate of the C919 remains remarkably low. The delivery statistics present a worrying picture for airlines that have placed orders:

In 2025, only 15 aircraft were delivered against a planned target of 75.

During the first quarter of 2026, a mere three aircraft were handed over to customers.

Should the U.S. continue to tighten its export policies, China may be forced to fully commit to a strategy of complete localization. While this could secure technological sovereignty in the long term, it is likely to result in even more significant production slowdowns and a temporary scarcity of spare parts for aircraft already in service in the short term.