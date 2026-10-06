Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals

Record abstention in Brazil's presidential election is raising uncomfortable questions for an establishment that has been unable to improve living standards while navigating between the world's competing centers of power.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ulysses Rj, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Brazil

Low turnout in Brazil's election raises questions about political legitimacy

In the first round of Brazil's presidential election, right-wing politician Flávio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party finished first with 47.03% of the valid vote, while incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party came second with 45.16%. Bolsonaro's lead was just over 2.2 million votes, according to final figures from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

It is worth noting that since 1989, no candidate who finished second in the first round has managed to win the final round of a Brazilian presidential election.

However, abstention reached 21.08%, making it more difficult to assess the second-round vote on October 25. More than 33 million Brazilians did not vote in the first round, even though voting is compulsory for literate citizens aged 18 to 70. The 2026 abstention rate was the highest for a general election since 1998.

Therefore, low participation can be seen as an expression of deep public distrust in the political system. Some voters may prefer to pay a fine rather than cast a ballot for any of the candidates. High participation is generally regarded as an important indicator of the functioning and legitimacy of an electoral system. If a significant share of the population stays away from the polls, it becomes more difficult for a new president or parliament to claim that it represents the will of the entire population.

Why Bolsonaro won the first round

This year, 54 senators were elected to the 81-seat Senate. With 19 newly elected senators, Bolsonaro's Liberal Party will have 28 of the 81 seats in the upper chamber, increasing its weight in the struggle for parliamentary leadership.

The success of the right can be explained by its emphasis on a tough fight against street crime and its alignment with Washington's position. Lula, by contrast, emphasized maintaining national sovereignty and rejected the inclusion of street gangs on US terrorist lists.

If the evangelically backed right comes to power, a revision of school curricula is expected. References to LGBT* issues and sex education from a liberal perspective would be removed. The state would officially support religious institutions. Any initiatives to legalize abortion or marijuana would be blocked completely.

Unlike Lula, who emphasized large-scale government assistance programs for the poor, such as Bolsa Família, Bolsonaro plans to review and optimize these payments, replacing them with measures designed to encourage employment. Bolsonaro is focusing on the middle class and has promised accelerated privatization of state-owned companies and infrastructure assets.

Will Brazil's relations with Moscow change?

A Bolsonaro victory in the second round would introduce an element of uncertainty into bilateral relations between Moscow and Brasília, but would not necessarily lead to a complete break in ties. The pragmatic economic interests of both countries would encourage them to preserve key areas of cooperation.

Bolsonaro represents the interests of Brazil's agribusiness lobby, which depends heavily on fertilizer supplies from Russia, which account for around 25% of the country's needs. Former President Jair Bolsonaro previously emphasized that Brazil was maintaining neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine in order to protect the country's food security.

The United States does not let Latin American countries grow rich

Latin America can appear like a political pendulum swinging in step with Washington. Under Trump, the region moves to the right, with Bolsonaro in Brazil and Milei in Argentina; under Democratic administrations, it moves to the left, with Lula, Boric in Chile and Petro in Colombia. This can be explained by the pragmatism of major industrialists and bankers. The US market is the main consumer of Latin American goods, while the US dollar is the foundation of local economies. The region's national elites are therefore forced to adapt to Washington's rules simply to survive and retain access to capital.

Yet under both left-wing and right-wing governments, local voters may turn against the incumbent simply because their living standards deteriorate. If the price of oil, copper or soybeans falls under a left-wing president, the economy can deteriorate, the population becomes poorer and voters may turn to the right at the next election. When the right fails to contain inflation and poverty, the pendulum can swing back. Washington, in turn, can use these domestic shifts to pursue its own interests, reflected in the Monroe Doctrine.

One indication of the sovereignty claimed by Latin American countries is their active rapprochement with geopolitical rivals of the United States.

China is now the No. 1 trading partner for most South American countries, including Brazil, Chile and Peru. Beijing is investing billions of dollars in the region's infrastructure, giving local leaders an economic alternative to Washington. Even right-wing leaders who declare their friendship with the United States often pursue independent policies when national interests are at stake. For example, Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Moscow shortly before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while his son Flávio now says he will continue buying Russian fertilizers despite pressure from the United States. For them, national agribusiness interests take precedence over solidarity with the White House.

Many Latin American capitals demonstrate the art of maneuvering between Washington's demands, Chinese economic loans, critical imports from Moscow and the demands of their own increasingly impoverished populations. In essence, this supports the idea that politics is the art of the possible.

* The organization is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned there.