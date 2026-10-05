Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle

The United States is contemplating a significant shift in its military posture, potentially redeploying forces from Europe to the Western Hemisphere to intensify the fight against Latin American drug cartels. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed that the Pentagon is reassessing troop deployments and simultaneously expanding its presence in Central and South America. While the exact number of troops to be moved and the timeline remain undefined, this strategic reorientation signals a heightened focus on combating drug trafficking operations, as reported by The Hill.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by La Citta Vita, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pentagon

Deepening Military Engagement in Latin America

Secretary Hegseth indicated that the U.S. is fostering enhanced military cooperation with Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama. This collaboration extends beyond mere equipment and intelligence sharing. Recently, approximately 50 U.S. military personnel and law enforcement officers were involved in supporting Ecuadorian police operations against suspected drug traffickers. U.S. special forces are also tasked with assisting local units in operational planning and intelligence gathering, according to The Hill.

Escalation of Anti-Drug Policy

Washington's approach to counternarcotics policy has increasingly incorporated military dimensions. On March 5, 2026, participants at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference signed a declaration to bolster cooperation against drug trafficking and "narco-terrorism." Earlier, in September, Donald Trump characterized cartels as the "ISIS of the Western Hemisphere" and pledged to deploy "unmatched military power" against them. The "Shield of the Americas" initiative, spearheaded by the U.S., has garnered support from 14 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, drawing on materials from the Pentagon and Reuters.

The U.S. is effectively transitioning its counternarcotics efforts from primarily law enforcement operations to a full-fledged military campaign. Since September 2025, American forces have conducted numerous strikes against vessels allegedly involved in drug smuggling in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Questionable Effectiveness and Shifting Priorities

However, the efficacy of this strategy remains a subject of debate. Analysts point out that strikes targeting maritime routes have not resulted in a discernible decrease in cocaine supply within the American market. Drug cartels demonstrate a remarkable ability to adapt, rerouting their operations through Central America, the Pacific, and employing new transit points, according to the Washington Office on Latin America.

Consequently, the potential withdrawal of U.S. forces from Europe carries more symbolic weight regarding Washington's shifting priorities than the sheer number of soldiers involved. The implication is that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own defense, while the United States concentrates its resources closer to home. If this strategic direction persists, the campaign against drug cartels could evolve into one of the most significant American military endeavors in the Western Hemisphere in recent decades.

Author’s position: The U.S. is strategically reorienting its military focus from Europe to the Western Hemisphere to combat drug cartels, signaling a potential major military campaign in the region while expecting European allies to shoulder more responsibility for their own security.

Context: The U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing the global deployment of its forces, with a potential redeployment of troops from Europe to address the escalating threat posed by drug cartels in Latin America.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.