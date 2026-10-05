Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million

The United States is set to provide Uruguay with $6.5 million to combat organized crime. While seemingly a modest sum against the backdrop of billions in trade, this agreement is significant for its core provision: the deployment of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) personnel and other American agency staff to Uruguay. These individuals will collaborate with Uruguayan authorities to forge a new strategy against drug trafficking.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marcelo Campi from Costa de Oro, Uruguay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Uruguay

The initiative originated with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, with negotiations commencing in early 2026. The funding will come from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The cooperation is expected to involve Uruguay's police, customs, coast guard, military, financial intelligence unit, and the National Drug Council.

Particular attention is being paid to the Port of Montevideo and the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway. This region serves as a vital outlet for South America's interior to the Atlantic Ocean and, simultaneously, a convenient route for contraband. American law enforcement agencies are concerned about the activities of Brazil's powerful criminal faction, Primeiro Comando da Capital, and international networks involved in shipping South American cocaine to Europe.

No Data Yet on Full U.S. Control

However, the agreement does not appear to signal a transfer of control over Uruguayan logistics to the Americans. Current reports indicate an exchange of information, training, equipment, and joint development of countermeasures. There is no documentary evidence to support claims of the DEA gaining "full access" to customs databases or of the port's management being handed over to U.S. authorities.

The scale of Uruguay's economy is underscored by key figures. In 2025, over 857,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containerized cargo passed through Uruguayan ports, generating approximately $57 million in profits for the state port administration. Trade in goods and services between the U.S. and Uruguay reached roughly $5.1 billion. Notably, Washington maintains a favorable trade balance, with a surplus of approximately $387 million in goods and an additional $717 million in services.

Geopolitical Dimensions: The China Factor

China also plays a significant role in Uruguay's trade landscape. In 2025, Uruguay exported approximately $2.1 billion worth of goods to China, compared to $1.27 billion to the United States. This dynamic makes the potential transformation of Montevideo into a stage for U.S.-China competition a logical consideration. Nevertheless, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the $6.5 million agreement is intended to block Chinese port projects.

This model of engagement is far from new. The U.S. has for decades funded anti-narcotics programs across Latin America. The most prominent example is Colombia, where U.S. security assistance exceeded $90 million in fiscal year 2023 alone, building on the quarter-century history of "Plan Colombia." The DEA routinely engages in joint investigations, trains local services, and exchanges intelligence with numerous countries throughout the region.

However, a notable intensification of this trend has occurred over the past two years. The Trump administration, in particular, shifted its focus towards the Western Hemisphere, expanding cooperation with Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Colombia, and other nations. The fight against cartels has become increasingly intertwined with strategic influence objectives.

Strategic Gains Beyond Security

Therefore, the $6.5 million allocated to Uruguay is significant not for its monetary value but for its strategic implications. For Montevideo, it represents access to funds, technology, and intelligence capabilities essential for combating drug trafficking. For Washington, it offers an opportunity to embed itself more deeply within the security apparatus of a nation controlling a critical section of South American logistics.

While this agreement does not equate to a "purchase of the port" or a surrender of sovereignty, the history of American engagement in Latin America consistently demonstrates that security cooperation is rarely, if ever, solely about security. It invariably extends into the realm of broader geopolitical and economic interests.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.