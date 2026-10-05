Education crisis in France: Thousands of schools hit by student demonstrations

France Gripped by Widespread Student Protests

France is facing a new wave of mass protests, this time originating from its high schools. What began as localized school blockades in Parisian suburbs in mid-September has, within two weeks, spread across the nation. By early October, over a thousand educational institutions were affected. Alongside peaceful demonstrations, acts of arson, the use of firecrackers, clashes with police, and numerous arrests have become part of the unfolding situation. Authorities have deployed riot police (CRS) and mobile gendarmerie units to several schools.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Paris, France

Grievances Extend Beyond Initial Triggers

The initial catalyst for the unrest appears far more mundane than the ensuing street turmoil. Students are demanding more teachers, smaller class sizes, repairs to school buildings, and an increase in the number of school nurses and other support staff. Vocational high schools are also reporting a lack of essential equipment. These core issues are compounded by complaints about overloaded schedules and the complexities of the Parcoursup university admissions system.

These are not mere fabrications by the protesting students; the problems plaguing the French education system are well-documented. According to the PISA-2022 study, a significant 67% of French fifteen-year-olds attended schools where administrators reported that a shortage of teachers was hindering the educational process. This figure stood at a mere 17% in 2018. France’s performance in mathematics and reading has seen a notable decline, and the impact of a student's socioeconomic background on their academic achievement remains higher than the OECD average.

Decentralized Movement with Political Overtones

The protest initially gained momentum organically, starting with blockades at individual high schools, particularly in the disadvantaged suburbs of Paris. Subsequently, the student union Union syndicale lycéenne called for nationwide action, urging its integration with public sector worker demonstrations. Government officials have accused radical left-wing elements of attempting to exploit student discontent for political gain. However, French media outlets portray the movement as notably fragmented, with political organizations more inclined to join an already emergent protest rather than orchestrate it from a central command.

There is also no basis to characterize the current events as a "migrant revolt." French media primarily report on protesting high school students without distinguishing them by origin or citizenship. There is no data suggesting that the majority of participants are foreigners or recent immigrants who have acquired citizenship. Furthermore, the demonstrations have long since extended beyond the confines of Paris's disadvantaged suburbs.

A History of Street Politics in France

For France, the streets have long served as an unofficial, supplementary political institution. This tradition can be traced back as far as the storming of the Bastille: the French are indeed far more inclined than many of their European neighbors to strike, block roads, and take to the streets in protest. However, the outcomes of such actions have varied significantly. The "Yellow Vest" movement in 2018, which began as a protest against fuel tax increases, ultimately led the government to abandon the measure. Conversely, the months-long and considerably more organized demonstrations against the 2023 pension reform failed to prevent the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Broadening Demands and Unresolved Issues

The current movement is also gradually transcending its original school-related agenda. Alongside demands for increased education funding, criticisms of the police and broader political slogans are emerging. Following a meeting on October 2nd with Education Minister Édouard Geffray, student representatives stated they had not received the concrete solutions they expected and called for continued mobilization. The next major demonstration is scheduled for October 6th.

The ultimate outcome of these protests remains uncertain. The situation is particularly inconvenient for the government because the movement possesses genuine social grievances, while simultaneously attracting the attention of trade unions and various political forces. French history has repeatedly demonstrated that a small-scale protest, ignited by a specific issue, can, within a matter of weeks, escalate into a nationwide movement. In such instances, the original cause for people taking to the streets often becomes just one among many.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.