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Alexander Shtorm

Armenia's EU Aspirations: Report claims pressure to impose visa regime on Russia

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Recent reports suggest that Western partners are pressing Armenia to impose a visa regime on Russia as a condition for closer ties with the European Union. This alleged demand, cited by the Armenian publication Hraparak based on government sources, comes at a time when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is actively pursuing a policy of rapprochement with the EU, with an eye on potential visa-free travel and even eventual membership.

Passport visa
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by george ruiz is licensed under Public domain
Passport visa

While the EU’s published visa liberalization roadmap does not explicitly mention a visa requirement for Russia, and Pashinyan himself has publicly stated that Yerevan has no intention of introducing visas for Russian citizens, the Hraparak report has surfaced amid a clear strategic shift by the Armenian government. Pashinyan's administration is reportedly aiming for visa-free access to the EU by 2029, laying the groundwork for a possible membership application. It is crucial to distinguish between visa liberalization and full EU membership, as the latter has no defined timeline.

An Uncomfortable Choice for Yerevan

The situation places Armenia in a precarious position, facing a difficult dilemma. On one hand, implementing a visa regime for Russians could significantly strain relations with Moscow, disrupt people-to-people contacts, and negatively impact economic ties. On the other hand, rejecting such a potential, albeit unofficial, Western demand could impede Armenia's European integration aspirations. This creates a scenario where Armenia might have to choose between its traditional relationship with Russia and its pursuit of closer ties with the West.

Economic Ramifications of a European Pivot

The economic consequences of Armenia’s European turn could be substantial. Currently, membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) guarantees Armenia free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor within the bloc. In 2025 alone, Armenian exports to EAEU countries amounted to approximately $3.2 billion. The practicalities of maintaining full membership in both the EU and the EAEU are inherently incompatible due to differing customs and trade regimes. Prime Minister Pashinyan himself has acknowledged that the European trajectory creates a "choice crisis" for the EAEU.

Armenia's current policy appears to be steering the country toward prioritizing the EU, despite the uncertain ramifications. The government's stated goal is to reduce dependence on Russia and gain access to the European market. However, the tangible benefits of EU integration remain a prospect for the future. In contrast, the advantages offered by the EAEU, including access to the Russian market and opportunities for Armenian labor migrants, are present realities.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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