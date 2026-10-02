World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lyuba Lulko

NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame

World » Europe

Mark Rutte has urged NATO allies to publicly attribute incidents to Russia when they are "almost sure” of Russian involvement, a standard that raises questions about the role of evidence in assigning responsibility. Moscow, however, is unlikely to be intimidated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies should attribute incidents to Russia whenever they are sufficiently confident:

"When able, when you are sure it is the Russians, or almost sure it is the Russians, attribute it to the Russians. I applaud it,” Rutte said.

Rutte made the remark at a joint press conference with the Lithuanian prime minister on September 29, 2026, referring to comments by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and specifically citing Estonia as an example.

If Russians were previously accused when Western governments said they were "highly likely” to be responsible, Europe now appears willing to publicly identify an alleged culprit on the basis of being "almost sure.” Evidence, investigations and courts are portrayed as secondary to the rules of the "Garden of Eden.”

Europe's political model is becoming increasingly clear

An unpleasant event? The Kremlin. An inconvenient opinion? The Kremlin. A political opponent? The Kremlin. No evidence? Almost certainly the Kremlin. At the same time, we are assured that Europe stands for democracy, freedom of speech and the rule of law. Still, perhaps this should not come as a surprise: the search for "witches” and their burning at the stake in the Middle Ages remains part of the cultural history of Catholic Europe.

It is obvious that NATO is experiencing complete confusion and uncertainty about its own strength, which is why Rutte has to convince his subordinates of things that do not necessarily correspond to reality. The same applies to his statement that Article 5 of NATO is not disclosed in detail so that the Russians do not know what the response will be or when it will come.

In reality, there are no secret instructions of this kind. Otherwise, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico would not have stated that he would not allow Slovakia to be drawn into a war with Russia. Article 5 does not automatically require member states to send troops or bomb an "aggressor.” It states that allies will take "such action as it deems necessary.”

But Rutte needs to maintain a degree of ambiguity so that Moscow will think twice.

Moscow, however, is unlikely to make decisions on the basis of such ambiguity. Russia has established procedures for responding to threats, including its stated position on what it would regard as a response to a blockade of Kaliningrad.

Yes, Russia has not managed to produce a competitive passenger car for 100 years, but it has learned to manufacture drones, shells, tanks and ballistic weapons on a large scale and continues to increase production. Russia's forces have also conducted extensive strikes against Ukrainian air-defense infrastructure, including radar and electronic-warfare positions.

It is increasingly clear that NATO countries continue to support Ukraine in the conflict. Rutte is one of the most prominent figures in that effort, although some voices within the alliance question its approach while others are actively resisting further escalation.

Very soon, we may see how Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland respond to the mounting political and military pressures surrounding the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
White House weighs diesel export limit to combat rising domestic prices
Business
White House weighs diesel export limit to combat rising domestic prices
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth
Real life stories
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
Pilot As Threat: The Flydubai Attack and Other Shocking Aviation Incidents
NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame Lyuba Lulko Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story Alexander Shtorm Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction Alexander Artamonov
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Last materials
New means-testing for child benefits could lower urban birth rates
Delhi's RML Hospital recalls 10 batches of critical medications over quality failures
Surgical options for refractory Mooren's ulcers and their impact on vision
Boot Toe Shape Dictates Whether They Pair Better With Pants or Skirts
Viral guinea pig videos highlight behavioral markers of contentment
France and UK Exclusion from NATO Meeting Signals US Procurement Control
India Transitions to DPI 2.0 to Integrate Digital Networks Across Key Sectors
Balanced wheels: ignored geometry reveals hidden road tremors
Transplanted organs may synchronize biological age with the recipient's body
How Boot Architecture, Not Color, Determines Versatility
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.