World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Alexander Shtorm

US Moves Into Argentina With $7 Billion: What Trump Gains From His Alliance With Milei

World » Americas

The alliance between Javier Milei and Donald Trump is gradually evolving from political affinity into a major economic project. The US Export-Import Bank and Argentina have signed an agreement that could mobilize up to $7 billion through the end of 2027. The funds are expected to support energy projects, power grids, critical minerals, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. But this is not a gift from Washington to Buenos Aires.

Argentina flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Banfield, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Argentina flag

EXIM is the US government's export-credit agency, whose responsibilities include supporting American companies and jobs. The agreement explicitly calls for the use of US equipment, technology and expertise. Argentina therefore gains access to financing, while American businesses gain access to a potentially enormous market.

There is also a geopolitical objective. Argentina possesses enormous shale oil and gas resources in Vaca Muerta, as well as major reserves of lithium and copper — raw materials essential for producing batteries, electric vehicles and a significant share of modern electronics. The United States is seeking to build its own secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce the West's dependence on China.

The problem for Washington is that China is already deeply integrated into Argentina's economy. It buys soybeans, meat and lithium, has invested in energy and railways, and has provided Buenos Aires with a currency swap worth roughly $18 billion. The United States has openly sought to reduce Argentina's dependence on this mechanism, describing it as a tool of Chinese influence. Beijing rejects those accusations. 

During his presidential campaign, Milei promised a very different Argentina: dollarization, the closure of the central bank, a radical reduction in the size of the state, and an end to political cooperation with "communist" China and Brazil. He has implemented part of that agenda, sharply cutting government spending, achieving a budget surplus and bringing monthly inflation down from 25.5% in December 2023 to around 2% by spring 2026.

But some of his most high-profile promises had to be revised. Dollarization did not happen, and the central bank has not been closed — Milei now speaks of reforming it instead. Argentina has also not turned away from China: during the first year of his presidency, exports to China increased by roughly 15%. Economic necessity proved stronger than campaign rhetoric.

The results of the reforms are also mixed. After an initial recovery, the economy is showing renewed weakness: in July 2026, economic activity fell 1.4% year on year, while industrial output declined by 4.6%. Poverty, which had fallen sharply after the initial crisis period of the reforms, rose again in the first half of 2026, from 28.2% to 32.3%.

Washington's interest in Argentina is therefore far from charitable. The United States gains an opportunity to strengthen its position in a country with enormous reserves of gas, lithium and copper, generate orders for American companies and simultaneously push China back in South America. Milei gets what Argentina chronically lacks — investment, technology and access to dollar resources.

But Buenos Aires cannot abandon Beijing in favor of Washington either. As a result, Argentina, which Milei promised to free from its previous dependencies, finds itself caught between two superpowers: it needs American money for future development, while the Chinese market and financial ties remain essential today.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Kazakhstan
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
Europe
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Vietnam Defense Expo: Russia reveals new weapon to international buyers
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
US Moves Into Argentina With $7 Billion: What Trump Gains From His Alliance With Milei Alexander Shtorm East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years Andrey Mihayloff Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled Alexander Artamonov
Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Pilot Brawl, Hijack Alert and a Sudden 14,000-Foot Descent
Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Last materials
Manage Fallen Leaves to Protect Turf and Support Pollinators
Altai Republic Formalizes Hospitality Market to Scale Tourism and Infrastructure
Pumpkin Soup Recipe with Crispy Cinnamon Cheese Discs
Wild elephant attack on tourist in Sri Lanka highlights risks of open transport
How to make your own freshness: DIY toilet paper roll diffuser
Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions
Washington Expels Iranian Delegation After UN Talks Stalemate
Madagascar Signs MOU for 120 MW Volobe Amont Hydro Plant
Kyrgyz banks move $100 million for Russian sanctions evasion network
Kazakhstan to build 125 billion tenge shipyard for maritime drones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.