Trump's AI move: A new 'Czar' is coming

President Trump announced plans to appoint a special coordinator for artificial intelligence, an "AI czar," within three to four days. The White House is also considering establishing a committee of about ten members to oversee the technology's development. These announcements followed a meeting between Trump and the heads of major tech companies, including Google, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Setting the Rules for AI Development

The focus is currently on establishing guidelines for AI's growth rather than imposing immediate restrictions. Tech firms have already committed to a voluntary safety agreement. This pact includes implementing internal controls for the most powerful AI systems, conducting independent audits, and having the results reviewed by company boards. Trump characterized this agreement as "morally binding," emphasizing the industry's capacity for self-regulation.

Regulating artificial intelligence presents unique challenges compared to technologies like automobiles or nuclear power. While governments can prohibit specific illicit uses—such as fraud, the creation of dangerous systems, or the unlawful use of personal data—and mandate testing and audits for potent models, halting the dissemination of the core technology itself is nearly impossible. AI models, algorithms, and knowledge transcend national borders far more readily than physical goods.

The Race for AI Supremacy

Trump's objective is not to stifle AI advancement but to accelerate it, ensuring the United States outpaces competitors, particularly China. He articulated this strategy by stating that whoever wins the AI race will gain a significant strategic advantage. This perspective underscores his commitment to developing the technology faster than other nations while maintaining oversight of the most advanced systems.

Central to this strategy is the development of robust domestic infrastructure. AI requires substantial computing power, necessitating large data centers equipped with specialized processors. Furthermore, the plan calls for American manufacturing of semiconductors, increased electrical generation capacity, and upgrades to transmission lines. The official "America’s AI Action Plan" explicitly states that U.S. leadership in AI hinges on building these data centers, chip fabrication plants, and energy infrastructure within the country.

Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions

The expansion of data centers poses significant environmental and economic challenges. These facilities are massive consumers of electricity and require substantial amounts of water for cooling, placing a strain on existing power grids and potentially leading to increased utility costs for local communities. To address these concerns, Trump has proposed that tech corporations provide compensation to local communities to offset some of these expenses. Concurrently, the U.S. Department of Energy is investing $2 billion in modernizing the nation's power grids.

Growing apprehension surrounding AI is palpable. Technology leaders themselves are voicing concerns about potential cyberattacks, fraudulent applications, the autonomous behavior of AI systems, and the risk of losing control over highly advanced models. These shared concerns explain why even companies eager for rapid industry growth are amenable to audits and enhanced security measures.

While governments may find it impossible to halt technological revolutions entirely—akin to attempts to ban automobiles, aviation, or the internet—they can still define the parameters of technology application. This includes determining accountability for consequences and establishing protocols for verifying the safety of critical systems before their deployment.

Therefore, Trump's "AI czar" is envisioned not as a figure to apply the brakes, but rather as a coordinator to spearhead a new technological race. Washington is attempting to navigate a complex dual objective: preventing AI from becoming uncontrollable while ensuring the U.S., not China, dictates the global rules in an era where AI is emerging as a strategic infrastructure comparable to oil, electricity, and the internet.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.