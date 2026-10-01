East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years

Thirty-six years after German reunification, the physical borders between the former Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) and the German Democratic Republic (GDR) have long vanished from maps. Yet, a stark divide persists, most noticeably in the wallets of Germans. While salaries are gradually converging and the infrastructure of the eastern states has undergone radical transformation, accumulated family wealth remains vastly different. This disparity is particularly evident when examining inheritances.

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The Wealth Gap Endures

Approximately 95% of the value of inherited and gifted property in Germany accrues to the western part of the country, amounting to €142.5 billion compared to roughly €8 billion in the eastern states and Berlin. On a per capita basis, the gap is about fourfold. As recently as 2021, the average inheritance in the former GDR was around €52,000, while in the West, it stood at €92,000. These figures highlight a deep-seated economic imbalance that decades of reunification have yet to fully resolve.

Historical Roots of Disparity

The reasons for this enduring gap are largely historical. For decades, residents of West Germany actively acquired real estate, stocks, and established businesses, steadily accumulating capital that is now passed down to their children and grandchildren. In contrast, the socialist GDR offered far fewer opportunities for amassing substantial private property. Following reunification, a significant portion of East German enterprises either shuttered or changed ownership, and millions of eastern residents relocated westward, further contributing to the wealth disparity.

Persistent Differences in Income and Assets

The economic divide continues to manifest in current income levels. Salaries in the East, depending on the calculation methodology, remain approximately 10% to 15% lower than those in the West. However, the disparity in accumulated assets is far more pronounced. Research indicates that the wealth of East German households averages only about half that of their Western counterparts. The gap is particularly significant in business ownership, investment assets, and high-value real estate.

Inheritance Fuels Pension Debate

This economic divergence also fuels the current, intense debate surrounding pensions. For East Germans, who are significantly less likely to inherit substantial wealth, state pensions often represent their primary financial support in old age. Consequently, several prime ministers of eastern states are advocating for the preservation of preferential retirement conditions, such as the ability to retire after 45 years of insurance contributions.

Reconstruction Efforts and Limitations

It would be inaccurate to claim that nothing has been done for the East since reunification. The region has received vast federal transfers, its infrastructure has been virtually rebuilt, and pension systems have been gradually harmonized. Today, the East boasts major modern industrial facilities, from microelectronics in Saxony to automotive and battery plants. However, while the state can construct roads or factories within a few years, it cannot replicate the creation of generational family wealth accumulated over decades.

Political Echoes of Economic Division

The economic disparity carries significant political weight. In the 2025 federal elections, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party secured particularly high results in the eastern states. Research suggests that voting patterns are influenced not only by income levels but also by a persistent sense among many Eastern Germans that their interests and life experiences are inadequately represented by the nation's political and economic elites.

The Unseen Border of Intergenerational Wealth

Germany has successfully unified its legal frameworks, currency, infrastructure, and state institutions. Yet, inheritance serves as a potent reminder of a border that is far more difficult to erase: the transmission of wealth across generations. Today, Western Germans inherit capital that their families accumulated long before the fall of the Berlin Wall. In contrast, a significant portion of eastern families only began this wealth-building journey after 1990, underscoring the deep and persistent economic legacy of division.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.