Pilot As Threat: The Flydubai Attack and Other Shocking Aviation Incidents

An alarming security incident occurred on a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a crew member reportedly attempted to crash the plane, stabbing the captain before passengers and other crew members intervened. Pilots flying as passengers aboard the aircraft took control and landed the plane in Saudi Arabia. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the plane, preparing for the worst-case scenario: the aircraft being used as a weapon against high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Turbulence in the cockpit: the pilots' view

Emergency Measures and Unconfirmed Details

In response to the developing crisis, Israeli Prime Minister’s office convened an emergency cabinet meeting. According to Nikita Kulyukhin, a correspondent for "Izvestiya," military leaders faced a critical decision-making window of mere minutes.

While official confirmation of these specific details remains pending, aviation history is replete with instances where pilot actions posed a direct threat to those on the ground and in the air, leading to significant shifts in safety standards.

Historical Precedents of Aviation Security Threats

The most impactful event of this nature was the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Hijackers seized four passenger planes. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York, one struck the Pentagon, and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and led to the reinforcement of cockpit doors, making them armored and severely restricting access during flight.

Earlier threats also emerged in other incidents. In December 1994, members of the GIA terrorist group hijacked an Air France flight from Algiers to Paris. They killed three passengers and intended to crash the airliner into the Eiffel Tower or detonate it over the city. The plane landed in Marseille for refueling, where it was stormed by the GIGN special forces, resulting in the elimination of the four hijackers.

While armored doors protect against external breaches, they are ineffective when the threat originates from within the cockpit. This was tragically demonstrated on March 24, 2015. The co-pilot of Germanwings, Andreas Lubitz, locked the cockpit door while the captain was outside and initiated a dive. The Airbus A320, en route from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, crashed in the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board. Subsequent investigations revealed Lubitz had significant, undisclosed mental health issues.

In 1999, a Boeing 767 operated by EgyptAir, flying from New York to Cairo, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean with 217 fatalities. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the co-pilot intentionally piloted the aircraft downwards. Egypt's authorities contested this finding.

Another incident occurred in 2013 in Namibia, involving a Mozambique Airlines (LAM) aircraft flying from Maputo to Luanda, which crashed, killing 33 people. Flight recorder data indicated knocking on the cockpit door from the co-pilot's side while the captain was descending with the aircraft. The Namibian commission concluded that the captain, who had locked the door after the co-pilot exited, intentionally crashed the plane.

In 1982, the captain of Japan Airlines Flight 350, while approaching Tokyo's Haneda Airport, disengaged the autopilot, pushed the control column forward, and engaged the engine thrust reversers. The co-pilot and flight engineer attempted to stop him, but the plane crashed into the water near the runway, killing 24 people. The captain was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Incidents Prevented by Crew and Passenger Intervention

The FlyDubai incident echoes situations where the intervention of crew members and passengers averted catastrophe. In 1994, on a FedEx cargo flight, a flight engineer, traveling as a passenger, attacked the crew with hammers. The severely injured pilots fought him off, and one managed to land the aircraft in Memphis.

In October 2023, a pilot on an Alaska Airlines flight, occupying a jump seat, attempted to shut down the engines. The crew intervened and stopped him, leading to a safe landing in Portland. The pilot later claimed he had consumed psychedelic mushrooms two days prior to the flight. In 2025, a court sentenced him to a term equivalent to time served plus three years of supervised release.

In 2014, an Ethiopian Airlines co-pilot locked himself in the cockpit while the captain was absent and diverted the plane to Geneva, where he requested political asylum. No one was harmed in this incident.

Investigating the FlyDubai Incident

Israeli intelligence agencies are prioritizing the theory of a planned terrorist attack. The assailant is undergoing interrogation to ascertain his identity and motives. According to the Israeli publication Walla, one of the pilots is reportedly from Oman. Channel 14 reports that the pilot who initiated the dive is an Omani citizen, while the other is an Emirati citizen, though these details remain officially unconfirmed.

Sergey Goncharov, president of the "Alpha" Anti-Terror Veterans Association, deems the terrorism hypothesis plausible given the current instability in the Middle East. He suggests that radical religious beliefs could be a motive. The attack might aim to inflict direct damage or provoke an escalation of tensions among regional players.

Psychiatrist-narcologist Alexander Burtsev offers an alternative explanation. He notes that pilots undergo rigorous medical examinations and stress-tolerance tests. Ordinary stress, he argues, cannot account for sudden aggression in the cockpit. Such behavior, he states, is only possible with a severe, underlying mental disorder or intoxication. An individual in control of their actions would recognize the risks to passengers and avoid such a scenario. If the incident stemmed from a personal conflict, it raises questions about the competence of those who trained and certified the pilot.

Following the Germanwings disaster, many airlines implemented the "two-person rule" in the cockpit, where a flight attendant would temporarily occupy a seat if a pilot left. In 2016, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) relaxed this rule, leaving the decision to carriers but strengthening psychological screening. The FlyDubai incident highlights that even with two individuals in the cockpit, safety is not guaranteed if the threat emerges from within the crew itself.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.