Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled

Washington is reportedly exploring a new diplomatic avenue with Moscow, one that moves beyond the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and centers on a potential prisoner exchange for sanctions relief. According to The Atlantic, former President Donald Trump has endorsed an idea proposed by his former special envoy, John Cole. The proposal suggests that Russia would release certain detained Americans, and in return, the United States would ease some economic sanctions.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

This initiative is still in its nascent stages and does not represent a finalized agreement. Cole has reportedly compiled a list of U.S. citizens currently imprisoned in Russia. A separate list, developed with input from Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, is said to include Russian journalists, dissidents, and others convicted for opposing the war in Ukraine. The exact number of individuals who might be part of such a deal remains undisclosed.

Cole's Diplomatic Precedent

Cole has prior experience with similar "prisoner diplomacy." He stated that negotiations with Minsk led to the release of approximately 700 to 800 individuals in Belarus, coinciding with partial U.S. sanctions relief. The proposal now aims to replicate this model in U.S.-Russia relations.

Beyond Humanitarian Concerns: Energy and Resources

However, the potential scope of this initiative extends beyond purely humanitarian matters. The Atlantic reports that future deals could encompass Russian oil, diesel fuel, rare earth metals, and other commodities.

The energy sector, in particular, has emerged as a critical point of discussion. In September, Trump publicly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cease strikes on Russian diesel fuel infrastructure, arguing that disruptions to supply exacerbate global shortages. Concurrently, within the U.S., amid record-high prices and historically low diesel reserves, discussions arose about potentially limiting diesel exports. Ultimately, no export ban was implemented; the Biden administration indicated it was prioritizing voluntary measures to boost domestic supply. Europe remains particularly vulnerable to any reduction in U.S. diesel exports, as it accounts for approximately one-quarter of America's overseas diesel shipments.

The "Spirit of Anchorage" Reconsidered

Against this backdrop, Moscow has revived references to the "spirit of Anchorage." It is crucial, however, to clarify this context. No formal written agreement was reached following the meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. President Putin himself later stated that no specific understandings were achieved in Anchorage, despite discussions of potential compromises. The U.S. side also denied the existence of any agreement. Therefore, the "spirit of Anchorage" should be understood as an indication of potential dialogue channels rather than a set of binding U.S. or Russian obligations.

Sanctions Landscape: A Complex Reality

Talk of a widespread rollback of anti-Russian sanctions remains premature. The European Union has already implemented its 21st package of restrictive measures, and as recently as September, the United States enacted a significant new sanctions law targeting Russia. The frequently cited figure of approximately 30,000 sanctions requires careful consideration, as different databases employ varying methodologies for counting these measures. For instance, Castellum.AI records 23,960 new designations since February 2022, added to 2,695 pre-existing ones, totaling around 26,700. Importantly, these figures encompass measures imposed by various nations, not solely the United States.

Nevertheless, the mere possibility of a framework where specific Russian actions could be exchanged for targeted U.S. sanctions relief represents a novel element in bilateral relations. Should such a mechanism be established, a complete dismantling of the sanctions regime is unlikely in the short term. Instead, the gradual emergence of exceptions, special licenses, and permits for individual transactions appears more plausible.

It is also worth noting that divergence in positions between the U.S. and Europe could become increasingly apparent. Washington might leverage sanctions as a negotiation tool with Moscow, whereas the EU maintains its own distinct sanctions regime and independently determines the timing and scope of any revocations. Consequently, any potential thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington does not automatically signal a full return to Russia's previous economic standing with the West.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.