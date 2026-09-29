Vietnam Defense Expo: Russia reveals new weapon to international buyers

Russian defense conglomerate Almaz-Antey is set to unveil its long-range Harpy-A1(E) strike drone at an upcoming defense exhibition in Vietnam, marking its first international foray into the realm of armed unmanned aerial vehicles. The drone is engineered to strike stationary targets with known coordinates from up to 1000 kilometers away. With a stated accuracy of within four meters and a speed of at least 170 km/h, its warhead exceeds 50 kilograms. Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms exporter, commenced marketing the system globally in August 2026.

Photo: snn.ir by Bahareh Asadi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Drones being launched

Expanding the Arsenal

Almaz-Antey's participation in the Vietnam exhibition will also feature an upgraded autonomous combat module, the Tor-M2KM. Its key innovation is its detachment from a fixed chassis, allowing the module to be mounted on diverse automotive platforms, protect stationary installations, and adapt to various carriers. Vietnamese representatives had already expressed interest in this version of the Tor system during the "Fleet-2026" naval exhibition held in the summer.

For Almaz-Antey, venturing into the market for strike drones represents a significant departure from its traditional specialization. The concern is primarily recognized for its development of air and missile defense systems. Its product catalog includes the formidable S-400 Triumf, Antey-4000, S-350 Vityaz, the Buk and Tor families of surface-to-air missile systems, the naval Shtil and Rif systems, alongside numerous radar stations.

A History of Air Defense Exports

Almaz-Antey has consistently showcased its air defense systems, such as the S-400, S-350E, Viking, Buk-M2E, and various Tor versions, at international exhibitions like IDEX. At the "Fleet-2026" show, foreign delegations demonstrated substantial interest in the Tor-M2KM, Shtil-1, Rif-M, the naval Komar missile system, and the newly presented Sokol drone detection radar. That exhibition drew approximately 20 delegations from over ten countries, predominantly from Asia and the Middle East.

For decades, Russian air defense systems produced by Almaz-Antey have been exported, with the concern's products reaching nearly 70 countries. The S-400 has been its most prominent export in recent years, while sustained international interest remains for the Antey-4000, S-350E, Viking, Tor systems, and Russian radar technology.

Shifting Role in the Arms Market

The introduction of the Harpy-A1(E) is particularly noteworthy for its symbolic shift in the manufacturer's role. Almaz-Antey, a company that has spent decades perfecting means to neutralize aerial threats like aircraft, missiles, and drones, is now offering its own long-range strike UAV to international clients. This strategic move signals Almaz-Antey's gradual evolution from a specialized air defense manufacturer to a developer of a broader spectrum of modern weaponry.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.