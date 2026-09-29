Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years

Tennessee is set to execute 50-year-old Krista Pike on September 30, marking the first execution of a woman in the state in over 200 years. The last such instance occurred in 1820.

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A Brutal Crime and a Death Sentence

In 1995, Pike, then 18 years old, lured 19-year-old Colleen Satterfield to a remote location in Knoxville with accomplices. The victim endured prolonged beating and torture before being murdered. Her killers carved a pentagram into her body, and Pike took a fragment of Satterfield's skull as a "trophy." In 1996, a court found Pike guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced her to death.

Women on Death Row: A Historical Rarity

The history of capital punishment for women in America spans nearly four centuries, though it has always been applied far less frequently than for men. According to historical data from the Death Penalty Information Center, approximately 16,000 individuals have been executed across the present-day United States between 1632 and 2022. Of these, only about 576 were women, representing roughly 3.6%.

The disparity has widened significantly in the modern era. Since the reinstatement of the death penalty in the U.S. in 1976, over 1,600 people have been executed, with only 18 of them being women—approximately 1%. Among the nearly 9,000 death sentences issued, about 2% were for women. As of mid-2023, approximately 45 women were on death row, comprising a small fraction of the roughly 2,000 inmates awaiting execution.

Why the Disparity?

There is no explicit legislative exemption for women in capital cases. Researchers attribute the vast difference primarily to the nature of crime, with men committing homicides, particularly those classified as most severe by law, at a far greater rate. Additionally, juries have historically been less inclined to impose death sentences on women.

Pike's Case: Unique Circumstances

Pike's case is further distinguished by the fates of her accomplices. Tadaryl Shipp received a life sentence; he was 17 at the time of the murder, and the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled against executing individuals for crimes committed before the age of 18. A third participant cooperated with investigators and received a more lenient sentence. Pike remains the sole individual sentenced to death for the crime.

Her legal team has spent years seeking commutation to life imprisonment, citing her youth at the time of the offense, a difficult childhood, and documented mental health issues. The victim's family opposes any clemency.

A State-by-State Patchwork of Justice

Criminal law and the application of the death penalty vary considerably among U.S. states. Some states have abolished capital punishment entirely, while others retain it formally but have not carried out executions for years. Still others continue to implement death sentences.

Therefore, Pike's case does not, in itself, signal a broader toughening of murder penalties across the United States. The long-term trend is actually the opposite: the number of death sentences and inmates on death row has significantly decreased from its peak in the 1990s.

A Rare Exception

It is precisely this context that makes the upcoming execution so notable. In nearly four centuries of American history, women have constituted a small percentage of those executed. In Tennessee, a woman has not faced the death penalty for over two centuries. Krista Pike's case represents an extremely rare departure from a norm shaped not by law, but by centuries of judicial practice.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.