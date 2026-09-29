World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Andrey Mihayloff

Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years

World » Americas

Tennessee is set to execute 50-year-old Krista Pike on September 30, marking the first execution of a woman in the state in over 200 years. The last such instance occurred in 1820.

Prison cell
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by This file is lacking author information, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Prison cell

A Brutal Crime and a Death Sentence

In 1995, Pike, then 18 years old, lured 19-year-old Colleen Satterfield to a remote location in Knoxville with accomplices. The victim endured prolonged beating and torture before being murdered. Her killers carved a pentagram into her body, and Pike took a fragment of Satterfield's skull as a "trophy." In 1996, a court found Pike guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced her to death.

Women on Death Row: A Historical Rarity

The history of capital punishment for women in America spans nearly four centuries, though it has always been applied far less frequently than for men. According to historical data from the Death Penalty Information Center, approximately 16,000 individuals have been executed across the present-day United States between 1632 and 2022. Of these, only about 576 were women, representing roughly 3.6%.

The disparity has widened significantly in the modern era. Since the reinstatement of the death penalty in the U.S. in 1976, over 1,600 people have been executed, with only 18 of them being women—approximately 1%. Among the nearly 9,000 death sentences issued, about 2% were for women. As of mid-2023, approximately 45 women were on death row, comprising a small fraction of the roughly 2,000 inmates awaiting execution.

Why the Disparity?

There is no explicit legislative exemption for women in capital cases. Researchers attribute the vast difference primarily to the nature of crime, with men committing homicides, particularly those classified as most severe by law, at a far greater rate. Additionally, juries have historically been less inclined to impose death sentences on women.

Pike's Case: Unique Circumstances

Pike's case is further distinguished by the fates of her accomplices. Tadaryl Shipp received a life sentence; he was 17 at the time of the murder, and the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled against executing individuals for crimes committed before the age of 18. A third participant cooperated with investigators and received a more lenient sentence. Pike remains the sole individual sentenced to death for the crime.

Her legal team has spent years seeking commutation to life imprisonment, citing her youth at the time of the offense, a difficult childhood, and documented mental health issues. The victim's family opposes any clemency.

A State-by-State Patchwork of Justice

Criminal law and the application of the death penalty vary considerably among U.S. states. Some states have abolished capital punishment entirely, while others retain it formally but have not carried out executions for years. Still others continue to implement death sentences.

Therefore, Pike's case does not, in itself, signal a broader toughening of murder penalties across the United States. The long-term trend is actually the opposite: the number of death sentences and inmates on death row has significantly decreased from its peak in the 1990s.

A Rare Exception

It is precisely this context that makes the upcoming execution so notable. In nearly four centuries of American history, women have constituted a small percentage of those executed. In Tennessee, a woman has not faced the death penalty for over two centuries. Krista Pike's case represents an extremely rare departure from a norm shaped not by law, but by centuries of judicial practice.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Technologies and discoveries
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Popular
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council

Russia will block Germany's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, citing Berlin's failure to uphold the Minsk agreements and current military growth.

Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years Andrey Mihayloff Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president Lyuba Lulko USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes Alexander Shtorm
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
Last materials
Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years
Using 72% Household Soap to Eradicate and Prevent Moth Infestations
Section 301 Tariffs and Labour Mobility Divide Stalling India-US Trade Pact
'Forest bathing': Why some forest types may trigger blood pressure spikes
The 'Arm Lift' Is Just a Dry Manicure With a New Name
Penguin bone finds reveal 19th-century fat harvesting industry
China's EV battery rules shift safety from software alarms to physical containment
Warm Currents Shift Species Composition in the Sea of Okhotsk
India to mandate social media ban for under-18s via IT Rules amendment
Pasta alla Norma: Maintaining Eggplant Structure Through Separate Roasting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.