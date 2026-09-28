Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president

Serbia's president has decided to leave office in order to participate in the upcoming parliamentary election. His call to Moscow before resigning points to particular expectations

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by duma.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Aleksandar Vučić

Vučić's Kremlin call set the price of gas for Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has resigned and is now able to participate in the parliamentary election scheduled for October 25. Before doing so, he called the Kremlin and apparently sought assurances that he would remain loyal to Russia in his new role as prime minister.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia expects constructive cooperation with Serbia to continue in full, since "interstate ties are fundamental in nature and do not depend on changes in specific individuals holding senior positions.” This argument has not always held up, but there have also been cases pointing in the opposite direction, such as Syria, where Damascus's dependence on oil and food supplies played a decisive role.

Serbia also purchases Russian oil and gas, as well as weapons. As Vučić himself said, Belgrade expects to retain a preferential price for Russian gas of $318 per 1,000 cubic meters instead of the market price of $868, which he presented as a key element of stability for the Serbian economy ahead of the election. Recent Serbian reports put the preferential gas price at about €318 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared with €868 on the TTF market.

Kosovo and Metohija remain a central issue for Serbian voters

But the position of Serbian voters is also crucial. A large majority of Serbian society opposes recognizing Kosovo's independence, while Russia is formally opposed to the transfer of Kosovo and Metohija to Albanian control. Vučić's party declares its support for this position, while the "Student Union” has not clearly stated its position.

According to opinion polls, formal recognition of Kosovo's independence remains a major taboo in Serbian society, with only 8% to 13% of citizens supporting it. If the question is framed as "recognizing Kosovo in exchange for accelerated accession to the European Union,” support rises only slightly, ranging from 13% to 21%, depending on the sample and the year of the survey. Around 77% of Serbs are categorically opposed to such a deal.

This position also allowed Vučić to preside over the burial of General Ratko Mladić with military honors. Mladić remains a national hero to many Serbs, who view him as someone who defended the Serbian people and the country's territorial integrity. Vučić himself did not attend the funeral, but his son Danilo, Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić and Justice Minister Nenad Vujić went there in a conspicuous show of support. This once again highlights Vučić's ability to balance relations between Moscow and Brussels.

Milan Knežević, chairman of Montenegro's Democratic People's Party, said today in Belgrade that if the "students” win the election, the destruction of Serbia will begin.

According to the latest opinion polls as of September 2026, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would receive 48.6% of the vote, while the "Student List” would receive 37.1%.

The figures come from a Faktor Plus poll conducted from September 16 to 20 among 986 respondents. The survey put the Vučić-led "United Serbia” list at 48.6% and the Student List at 37.1%.

What Serbia's loyalty means for Russia

Brussels is expected to respond with strong criticism and accusations if Vučić's party wins the election. Serbia's EU integration process, which has already been slowed by Belgrade's position on sanctions against Russia and Kosovo, could be formally put on hold, potentially leading to another serious diplomatic crisis between Belgrade and the EU.

For Russia, Serbia's continued alignment is a strategic interest in Europe, providing what can be described as a "window into Europe” and limiting NATO's ability to establish complete control over the Balkans. Serbian airline Air Serbia is one of the few European carriers that continues to operate direct flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, connecting Russia with the rest of the world.

Gazprom-linked structures own the refinery in Pančevo, while the United States regularly grants temporary authorizations for its operations. This has taken place amid Vučić's efforts to balance Serbia's relationships with multiple sides, including Moscow, Brussels and Washington.

The duties of Serbia's president have temporarily passed to parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabić, a longtime ally of Vučić. Early presidential elections must be held by the end of December. Serbia's government confirmed that Brnabić would serve as acting president for no more than three months and that the presidential vote must take place within that period.