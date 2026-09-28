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Andrey Mihayloff

US and China take another step back from a full-scale trade war

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The United States and China are taking another step back from a full-scale trade war. After a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the two sides agreed to reciprocal tariff reductions covering about $30 billion worth of goods in each direction. Around 90% of the covered products are expected to return to most-favored-nation tariff rates. However, this does not amount to a broad cancellation of US and Chinese tariffs. Instead, it is a limited agreement covering “non-sensitive” goods.

Negotiations between USA and China
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Negotiations between USA and China

Washington is prepared to ease tariffs on Chinese toys, small household appliances, holiday decorations, children’s car seats and other consumer products. Beijing, in turn, is opening opportunities for American meat, grain, fish and seafood, timber, medical equipment and other goods. China has also committed to importing at least 10 million metric tons of US coal annually in 2027 and 2028.

Why have the concessions emerged now?

One reason is the economy. Tariffs intended to protect American producers and pressure China also increase costs for importers and can feed through into consumer prices. Cutting tariffs specifically on toys and household goods therefore gives the White House an opportunity to demonstrate a tangible result to Americans.

There is also a political factor. Midterm elections for Congress will be held in the United States on November 3. American farmers — an important Republican constituency — have an interest in restoring Chinese demand for soybeans, grain, meat and other agricultural products. Reuters notes that increased Chinese purchases could have political significance for Trump and Republicans ahead of the elections. But there is no basis for saying that the agreement was concluded specifically because of the elections: that is one factor, not an established cause.

The second reason is the international environment. The US and China are simultaneously competing in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and rare earths, and they continue to disagree over Taiwan, while also facing a need to reach agreements amid the war involving Iran and instability in energy markets. At the meeting, Trump even urged Xi to help increase refined petroleum production in order to stabilize global supply.

Does this mean China is making a global shift toward lower tariffs for other countries? Not yet. The US-China concessions are a separate bilateral arrangement. Moreover, trade competition has not disappeared: restrictions involving technology, critical minerals and strategic industries remain in place. The two countries have also said they will continue working on US concerns over supply-chain shortages involving rare earths and other critical minerals.

It is therefore more accurate to view what is happening not as the end of the trade war, but as an attempt to establish a manageable truce. The United States gets a chance to lower prices for some consumer imports and help its exporters, while China can preserve access to the world’s largest market and reduce external economic pressure. And both powers gain an opportunity to avoid opening another front in their confrontation at a time when the world already has more than enough crises.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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