USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes

In late August, water temperatures off the coast of Santa Barbara climbed to 21-22°C. Fishermen near the Channel Islands began hauling in dorado and yellowfin tuna-species typically absent from these northern latitudes unless a strong El Niño event is underway. This natural cycle occurs when weakened trade winds allow warm water from the western Pacific to migrate toward the Americas.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Kirill Afonin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ocean border, halocline

Such temperature swings have long been categorized as natural fluctuations. However, chemical analysis of corals from the Galápagos Islands suggests that events over the last 40 years have breached historical boundaries. The intensity of El Niño has increased by nearly 40% compared to pre-industrial levels.

To reconstruct the ocean's thermal history over the past millennium, researchers analyzed cores from 13 coral colonies. Corals deposit annual layers of calcium carbonate that act as environmental archives. By measuring the strontium-to-calcium ratio and oxygen isotope composition, scientists established two physical proxies to reconstruct temperature regimes with millimeter precision.

The data from the 1,000 years preceding 1850 show a stable pattern of low intensity. The abrupt surge in El Niño strength aligns with the rise in atmospheric greenhouse gases and global warming. Modeling indicates that neither solar activity nor volcanic eruptions served as the primary drivers of this shift.

This systemic shift alters the behavior of jet streams. In the western United States, these streams move south, redirecting "atmospheric river" storms away from the Pacific Northwest and into California. This creates a volatile cycle where excessive rainfall in southern regions is followed by extreme droughts during La Niña phases.

Systemic Divergence

The current cycle is compounding a broader global warming trend, potentially pushing air temperatures to 1.7-1.8°C above pre-industrial baselines. This acceleration intensifies the hydrological cycle, increasing the frequency of infrastructure-destroying floods and droughts that trigger crop failures and outbreaks of waterborne diseases like cholera.

A gap remains between these observations and existing theory. Current climate models failed to predict the increase in El Niño intensity recorded in the coral archives. This discrepancy suggests that the ocean's response mechanisms to climate change are not fully understood, meaning current forecasts may underestimate the scale of future extreme events.