Rare earths, drugs, ships: US reliance on China is a thorny path

The United States faces critical dependencies on foreign supply chains across several strategic sectors: rare earth metals, pharmaceuticals, and shipbuilding. U.S. Ambassador to China, David Purdue, has characterized this situation as unacceptable, warning that even initiating a move away from these dependencies will be a "thorny path."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peggy Greb, US department of agriculture, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Rare earth metals

The Rare Earth Bottleneck

The challenge with rare earth elements is particularly acute. While the U.S. possesses domestic deposits, the primary bottleneck lies in the processing, separation, and manufacturing of materials crucial for high-tech industries. Data from the U.S. Geological Survey reveals that from 2021 to 2024, China accounted for 71% of American imports of rare earth compounds and metals. The overall U.S. dependence on imports for this category was projected to reach 67% by 2025.

Pharmaceutical Production Shifts East

The pharmaceutical sector presents a more complex picture. The U.S. remains a global leader in drug development, but over the past decades, a significant portion of mass drug manufacturing and the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) has migrated to Asia. This shift is driven by lower production costs, large specialized industrial clusters, and the gradual globalization of supply chains.

According to the FDA, approximately 53% of branded and 69% of generic drug products are manufactured outside the United States. Only about 9% of registered API manufacturers are located within the U.S., compared to 22% in China and 44% in India. Therefore, describing American pharmaceuticals as solely reliant on China is imprecise; the dependency extends more broadly to Asian manufacturing chains.

A Hollowed-Out Shipbuilding Industry

The disparity in shipbuilding is even more striking. In 1975, the United States ranked first globally, constructing over 70 commercial vessels annually. Today, the nation ranks a mere 19th, building fewer than five ships per year. In contrast, China constructs more than 1,700 vessels annually.

Efforts to Rebuild and Diversify

Washington is already attempting to reverse these trends. The FDA has initiated a program to expedite the approval of new American pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. The Trump administration pursued measures to bring drug and API production back to the U.S., including the use of tariff mechanisms. Concurrently, the government is supporting the rebuilding of critical mineral supply chains and endeavoring to revive the shipbuilding industry.

However, completely replacing China's role within a year or two is highly unlikely. Establishing rare earth processing plants, pharmaceutical factories, and especially shipyards cannot be achieved through a single political decree. These endeavors require substantial investment, specialized equipment, skilled personnel, and years of construction. Therefore, the one- to two-year timeframe mentioned by Ambassador Purdue likely refers to reducing the most critical dependencies and diversifying supply sources, rather than achieving complete industrial self-sufficiency for the United States.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.