Europe debates how to respond to Russia’s return to global sport

The European Union is reportedly considering new measures to hinder the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports competitions. These potential actions include visa restrictions, personal sanctions against athletes and officials, and a reduction in funding for sports organizations that permit athletes to compete under their national flags. This discussion is currently taking place within the EU, as reported by the European publication Euractiv, citing several EU diplomats.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Track and field athletes

It is important to note that these measures are not yet official proposals or adopted decisions by the European Commission. Instead, they represent a collection of ideas presented by the European Commission and the European External Action Service in a non-paper, an informal document intended for discussion.

Political Stance Amidst Sporting Resurgence

The impetus for this renewed activity in Brussels stems from the gradual reintegration of Russia and Belarus into the international sports arena. In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) tentatively lifted restrictions on the Olympic committees of both nations. In contrast, the EU has previously stated that a normalization of Russian participation in international sports and cultural events should not occur until a "just and durable peace" is achieved in Ukraine. This aligns with the official justification that links the sporting issue to the conflict in Ukraine and the reintroduction of national symbols, rather than doping or athletic performance itself.

Unspoken Competitive Concerns

Beyond the official political rhetoric, there is another factor that is not explicitly cited as a reason for European resistance. Russia and Belarus are not returning as sporting underdogs, but as nations with robust sports programs and athletes capable of immediately competing for medals. This was evident in recent competitions where Russian athletes were permitted to participate under a neutral status.

At the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Russian athletes secured 18 medals, including six gold, eight silver, and four bronze. Notably, Kliment Kolesnikov won gold in the 50-meter backstroke, and the Russian men's 4x100-meter medley relay team took first place with a time just shy of the world record. Reuters described this performance as a strong comeback for Russian swimmers after several years of absence from major events.

In May 2026, the International Wrestling Federation took a further step by completely lifting restrictions on Russian and Belarusian wrestlers. They are now permitted to compete under their national flags, with their anthems playing upon victory, according to United World Wrestling.

The Sporting Interest Question

This raises the question of whether purely sporting considerations might be at play, alongside the political disputes. While there is no direct evidence that European countries are attempting to protect their athletes' medal counts, and such a motive is officially unstated, the return of strong competitors capable of directly influencing medal distribution across various sports cannot be ignored. This is an objective factor, though it cannot be definitively cited as the EU's primary motivation without further proof.

Internal EU Divisions Emerge

The issue of how to approach Russian and Belarusian sports participation is not met with a unified stance even within the EU. According to Euractiv's reporting, Slovakia has blocked a draft joint position. Some European governments believe that international sports federations should independently make these decisions, while others advocate for more active governmental intervention.

This situation also brings to the fore a fundamental question: to what extent should politics intrude upon the realm of sports? If an international federation deems an athlete compliant with its rules and permits their participation, any attempt to influence that decision through visa restrictions, sanctions, or the withholding of European funding from the organization amounts to a direct intervention by state institutions into the autonomy of sports.

Journalistic Insight, Not Policy

Euractiv, as a specialized Brussels-based publication with extensive experience covering EU institutions, lends credibility to its reporting. However, the information should be understood as journalistic insight: the proposed measures are currently under discussion and have not yet become official EU policy.

The dispute, therefore, has long transcended mere seconds, goals, and medals. As international federations gradually permit the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, and a segment of European nations seeks to counteract this, another facet of the discussion becomes increasingly apparent: the return of formidable competitors alongside national flags.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.