Mounting debt crisis: Europe borrows more to pay old debts

A national debt exceeding 210% of a country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) creates a financial dead end from which recovery is impossible, according to financial analyst and Doctor of Economics Mikhail Belyaev.

Photo: unsplash.com by Connor Hall is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A handful of euro coins

Belyaev stated in comments to Pravda.Ru that the critical threat lies not merely in the sheer volume of debt but in its rapid growth against a backdrop of economic stagnation. In the United Kingdom and Western European nations, production growth rates hover near zero or do not exceed one percent, while debt levels are escalating significantly. This precarious situation is further exacerbated by a prolonged energy crisis that is undermining the industrial capacity of the region.

The Vicious Cycle of Debt Servicing

"There is never any real talk of repaying the debt; the debt simply exists on paper. The most crucial aspect is the interest and the servicing of this debt… and there is only one source for all of this: the country's GDP growth rate," Belyaev emphasized.

The economist explained that servicing these obligations demands a constant influx of funds. When national production fails to develop, governments are compelled to issue new bonds to cover the interest payments on existing ones. The spike in diesel fuel prices across the EU has further destabilized matters, dampening domestic demand. Concurrently, the complexities of importing oil via indirect routes have diminished businesses' working capital.

Consequently, borrowed funds cease to stimulate economic sectors and are redirected solely towards payments to creditors. A similar dynamic unfolded in Southern Europe, where the rejection of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) resulted in an energy deficit and factory closures. This shrinking of economic activity eroded tax revenues, leaving governments without the resources to maneuver.

Stifled Growth and Limited Options

"An increase in debt means you have fewer resources available to address other socioeconomic problems, including stimulating the economy. This creates a vicious cycle," Belyaev concluded.

Previously, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, also warned of an "explosive scenario" in the UK and EU due to the simultaneous rise in debt volumes and the cost of financing it.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.