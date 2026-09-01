Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia

The main news of the day is the Chinese leader's first state visit to the United States in 11 years, a meeting that directly affects Russia's interests.

Photo: Кремль.ру by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation is licensed under https://en.kremlin.ru/ President of China Xi Jinping

Trump Welcomes Communist Xi on the Red Carpet

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the United States for a three-day state visit, the first by a Chinese leader to Washington in more than a decade. Donald Trump personally welcomed the Chinese leader and his wife at the foot of the aircraft stairs at Joint Base Andrews. Such a welcome is a rare honor for a foreign leader, although Vladimir Putin received the same treatment in Anchorage. This is particularly notable given that the US president regularly describes communism as one of the main threats facing America.

Xi, of course, is well aware of this, as he is a communist leader heading a country governed by communist ideology. At the same time, he publicly views Trump's anti-communist rhetoric as part of America's domestic political struggle.

"China and the United States should be partners, not rivals,” Xi said in a written statement upon his arrival.

Moreover, the Chinese leader linked two of the countries' principal political slogans: the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and Trump's "Make America Great Again,” saying that the two goals can be pursued simultaneously.

Tough Bargaining Ahead, but Not Over Ukraine

The meeting is driven by very concrete interests. The United States and China are seeking to extend their trade truce, prevent a new tariff war and reach agreements on agricultural exports, rare-earth metals and China's access to American technologies.

Artificial intelligence is one of the key issues. The two sides are even discussing the creation of a special communication channel for managing AI-related risks — a kind of technological "hotline.” They plan to develop common protocols for dealing with the emergence of uncontrolled autonomous AI agents, large-scale cyberattacks involving neural networks, and the potential use of AI in the development of biological weapons.

The most dangerous political issue is Taiwan, which represents a "red line” for China. Beijing intends to press once again for restrictions on US arms deliveries to the island. Washington, by contrast, does not want Taiwan to become a bargaining chip in a broader deal.

International crises will also be discussed, above all Iran. Ukraine may also come up, but there are currently no signs that the meeting is being prepared as the setting for a separate major Russian-Ukrainian deal. Against the backdrop of the situation in the Middle East, which has triggered a global energy crisis, the issue of pressuring China to halt its imports of Russian oil has effectively fallen away.

Russia Has No Illusions About China's Interests

Technology, sanctions, China's trade with Russia and Iran, Taiwan, and the new configuration of relations between the two superpowers directly affect Russian interests. The United States is putting heavy pressure on Beijing to restrict supplies to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics, components for unmanned aerial vehicles and other dual-use goods.

The greatest danger for Russia in the current negotiations is becoming a "bargaining chip” in China-US trade and economic deals. Any genuine agreement that forces Chinese banks and technology companies to strictly comply with US sanctions would make it considerably harder for Moscow to maintain domestic economic stability.

There is a myth of "absolute political trust” in relations between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian leadership fully understands that China is not guided by altruism and acts solely in pursuit of its own national interests.

At the same time, Moscow proceeds from the assumption that Beijing will not enter into a "grand bargain” with Washington at Russia's expense, because such a move would amount to strategic suicide for China itself.

China is the United States' principal strategic rival, and Xi Jinping understands that if China helps the United States "strangle” or isolate Russia, Beijing itself will become the next target of Washington's all-out pressure, left without a powerful nuclear and resource-rich rear.

Russia is prepared for China to engage in a complex diplomatic balancing act: supporting Moscow through supplies of goods and jointly blocking US resolutions at the United Nations, as has happened with sanctions against Iran, while carefully maneuvering in practice to minimize the damage it suffers from American tariffs.