Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions

The United States has officially invited Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, which will take place in Miami on December 14-15. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the invitation after meeting with Sergey Lavrov: Washington expects the Russian president to be able to engage there not only with Donald Trump but also with other world leaders. Moscow responded with notable caution.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia flags

"We are grateful to the American side for this invitation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that a decision would be made after the matter had been worked through via diplomatic channels.

The invitation looks particularly unusual against the backdrop of new US sanctions against Russia, signed by Trump just days earlier. But there may be no contradiction here: Washington is simultaneously increasing economic pressure while keeping a channel open for negotiations. Rubio himself explained it simply: resolving problems requires meeting with those with whom there are serious disagreements.

The arguments for and against the trip

The arguments in favor are obvious. Putin would, for the first time in many years, appear at a major Western summit, gaining an opportunity to speak personally with Trump, the leaders of China, India and other countries, and would effectively demonstrate that efforts to diplomatically isolate Russia had come to an end. The G20 is an economic forum of which Russia remains a member.

The arguments against are also serious. The summit is taking place on US territory, while relations with Washington remain extremely tense. Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend and has already said he is ready to meet Putin. However, his presence does not in itself mean that a Russian-Ukrainian meeting must take place: the schedule for bilateral talks is arranged separately. Zelensky has since said the Miami summit could provide an opportunity for a trilateral meeting if the parties agree to such a format.

There is also the issue of security. An International Criminal Court warrant would not in itself prevent a trip to Miami: the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute. If Washington officially receives a foreign head of state, questions concerning his physical security, routes and protection would be coordinated in advance at the interstate level.

That is why the Kremlin's caution is understandable. Moscow needs to establish not only the security arrangements but also the political substance of the invitation: is Washington offering a genuine negotiating format, or is Putin expected to attend simply as one of the dozens of participants at the summit?

Another point is telling. On September 18, Trump signed a sweeping new sanctions law targeting Russia, and five days later his administration publicly invited Putin to Miami. It appears that Washington now regards pressure and negotiations not as mutually exclusive strategies, but as two parts of the same policy.