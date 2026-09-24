NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America

Allies are hedging against the US: why Brussels, Madrid and Paris no longer see Washington as their most reliable partner

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use EU ans US flags

Belgium no longer regards the United States as an unequivocally reliable ally. In its new foreign policy strategy, developments in Washington are described as a factor capable of threatening Belgium's and the EU's vital interests. Until recently, such wording regarding NATO's main partner would have seemed almost unthinkable.

But Belgium is not alone. Over the past year, Canada has even examined the scenario of a US military operation against the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney stresses that this is not the main scenario, but that failing to prepare for it would be irresponsible. At the same time, Ottawa is reducing its technological and military dependence on the US, seeking an alternative to Starlink and reviewing the planned purchase of 88 American F-35 fighter jets.

The most striking conflict has been with Denmark. Donald Trump repeatedly demanded US control over Greenland and did not rule out the use of force. Copenhagen responded that the island was not for sale, while European leaders reminded Washington of the inviolability of borders.

On September 22, the crisis ended in a compromise: the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement expanding the American military presence in the Arctic. At the same time, Copenhagen specifically emphasized that Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination remain intact.

Relations with Spain reached the point of direct threats: at the July NATO summit, Trump sharply criticized Madrid over disagreements concerning defense spending.

France remembers another blow — AUKUS. In 2021, Australia abandoned a multibillion-dollar contract for French submarines in favor of an agreement with the United States and Britain. Paris even recalled its ambassador from Washington at the time.

Now the consequences are accumulating. Germany, France, Canada and other allies are strengthening their own defense capabilities and seeking alternatives to American weapons and technologies.

The paradox is that NATO formally remains united, while the US remains its main military power. But allies are increasingly making plans not only for the possibility that America may one day fail to come to their aid, but also for the possibility that pressure itself could come from Washington.