World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America

World » Europe

Allies are hedging against the US: why Brussels, Madrid and Paris no longer see Washington as their most reliable partner

EU ans US flags
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
EU ans US flags

Belgium no longer regards the United States as an unequivocally reliable ally. In its new foreign policy strategy, developments in Washington are described as a factor capable of threatening Belgium's and the EU's vital interests. Until recently, such wording regarding NATO's main partner would have seemed almost unthinkable.

But Belgium is not alone. Over the past year, Canada has even examined the scenario of a US military operation against the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney stresses that this is not the main scenario, but that failing to prepare for it would be irresponsible. At the same time, Ottawa is reducing its technological and military dependence on the US, seeking an alternative to Starlink and reviewing the planned purchase of 88 American F-35 fighter jets.

The most striking conflict has been with Denmark. Donald Trump repeatedly demanded US control over Greenland and did not rule out the use of force. Copenhagen responded that the island was not for sale, while European leaders reminded Washington of the inviolability of borders.

On September 22, the crisis ended in a compromise: the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement expanding the American military presence in the Arctic. At the same time, Copenhagen specifically emphasized that Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination remain intact.

Relations with Spain reached the point of direct threats: at the July NATO summit, Trump sharply criticized Madrid over disagreements concerning defense spending.

France remembers another blow — AUKUS. In 2021, Australia abandoned a multibillion-dollar contract for French submarines in favor of an agreement with the United States and Britain. Paris even recalled its ambassador from Washington at the time.

Now the consequences are accumulating. Germany, France, Canada and other allies are strengthening their own defense capabilities and seeking alternatives to American weapons and technologies.

The paradox is that NATO formally remains united, while the US remains its main military power. But allies are increasingly making plans not only for the possibility that America may one day fail to come to their aid, but also for the possibility that pressure itself could come from Washington.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China
Bali tourists targeted by cash scams in nightclubs and exchange offices
X-ray and optical maps reveal how gas flows, superwinds and collisions reshape galaxies
Modular style: Autumn 2026 new wardrobe architecture
Kazakhstan seeks IAEA support for nuclear power workforce and cancer diagnostics
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
China unlikely to support India's bid for permanent UNSC seat – John Bolton
Calcutta High Court pulls up Election Commission over 'envelope' symbol allocation for TMC faction
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Adani Group to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations
Columnists
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations
India orders 160 SAT-SAAW precision glide bombs
Asia
India orders 160 SAT-SAAW precision glide bombs
Popular
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations

Combat footage of a Russian T-90M tank surviving repeated strikes and continuing its mission has prompted renewed debate among Western military experts over the vulnerability of tanks and the growing role of drones on the modern battlefield.

The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas'
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America Andrey Mihayloff The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations Andrey Nikolaev Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home Lyuba Lulko
INEOS shuts Europe’s last major acetyls plants as energy costs soar
Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Last materials
Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China
Bali tourists targeted by cash scams in nightclubs and exchange offices
X-ray and optical maps reveal how gas flows, superwinds and collisions reshape galaxies
Modular style: Autumn 2026 new wardrobe architecture
Kazakhstan seeks IAEA support for nuclear power workforce and cancer diagnostics
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
China unlikely to support India's bid for permanent UNSC seat – John Bolton
Calcutta High Court pulls up Election Commission over 'envelope' symbol allocation for TMC faction
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Adani Group to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.