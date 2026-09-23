Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has once again failed to return to her own country, despite making three attempts within 24 hours and at least seven attempts over the past several months.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Джонатан Альварес С, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Venezuela

Washington is not allowing Machado to return to Venezuela

Over the past 24 hours, Machado’s team made three attempts to get her from Panama to Venezuela. The first option was by sea. According to people close to her, the vessel’s departure was canceled because of a technical malfunction. Machado then planned to fly to Aruba and continue the journey by sea, but the aircraft did not take off. The third option was a flight to Curaçao, an island located about 80 kilometers off the Venezuelan coast. That plan also fell through. Machado’s team says this brings the total number of attempts to return to at least seven.

At the same time, it remains impossible to establish with certainty who stopped each of the three latest attempts. One thing is known, however: U.S. officials themselves had asked Machado to postpone her return.

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado is one of the best-known figures in the Venezuelan opposition, a former member of the National Assembly and founder of the Vente Venezuela party. In 2023, she won the opposition primary decisively ahead of the 2024 presidential election, but the authorities barred her from running. The opposition was ultimately represented by Edmundo González, who challenged Nicolás Maduro’s victory. The official election result was not recognized by the United States, nor was Maduro recognized as a legitimate president. After the election, Machado remained in hiding in Venezuela for more than a year, fearing arrest. In December 2025, she secretly left the country, and she was subsequently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

In January 2026, U.S. special forces captured Maduro. It seemed that this should have opened the way for Machado’s return. But Washington found common ground with Delcy Rodríguez, the longtime vice president and one of the key figures in the Chavista system. It was with her that the Donald Trump administration began successfully negotiating. The United States gained unprecedented influence over the country’s oil sector and oil revenues. U.S. authorities control a significant share of financial flows from oil exports and coordinate how those funds are used. In August, a major oil agreement was concluded, substantially expanding the U.S. presence in the industry. On September 22, Trump personally met with Rodríguez in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. The result was a surreal picture: Rodríguez, who had spent decades in the leadership of socialist Venezuela, travels to the United States and meets with the American president, while the pro-American opposition leader Machado cannot return home to take part in elections.

A pro-American dictator suits Trump

But Trump does not need elections. The president himself explains this simply, saying that Venezuela is supposedly “not ready” for them yet. For Washington, the current arrangement has obvious practical advantages. Rodríguez controls the state apparatus and retains the support of a significant part of the security forces. At the same time, she meets key U.S. conditions and opens the oil sector to American business. After returning, Machado intends to push for free elections as quickly as possible. Elections could completely transform the system created after Maduro’s removal and, who knows, return the Chavistas to power. Recent polls do not indicate broad public support for Rodríguez. An AtlasIntel/Bloomberg survey conducted from August 30 to September 3 among 1,734 respondents found that about 25% approved of her performance, while roughly 60% disapproved. Her main problem is that the country has seen no economic recovery or improvement in living standards, while social benefits are being cut.

Machado’s numbers are considerably higher. She was viewed positively by 53% of respondents — the highest figure among the 15 political figures included in the survey. But there is an important detail. In July, positive views of Machado stood at 72%. Within a month, the figure had fallen by almost 20 percentage points. Some American analysts believe that, for Washington, a stable and cooperative Rodríguez may currently be more convenient than the unpredictable transition that Machado seeks to organize.

Under Article 233 of the Venezuelan Constitution, if the elected president (Maduro) is deemed to have an “absolute absence” (falta absoluta) during the first four years of his term, the state must hold new nationwide elections within 30 calendar days. But Rodríguez and National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez have effectively blocked the immediate launch of electoral procedures, citing the country’s “lack of readiness.” Rodríguez also appears unwilling to give up the opportunity to remain in power as a dictator. This once again proves the proposition that if a dictator is pro-American, Washington has no objection.