Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas'

The United States and 14 Latin American and Caribbean countries have agreed on joint sanctions against the region's largest criminal organizations. The list includes Brazil's two most powerful gangs — Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV). But Brazil itself has not joined the initiative. Just weeks before the presidential election, the fight against crime is becoming one of the main lines of confrontation between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro — and, at the same time, a new source of conflict between Brasília and Donald Trump.

Photo: 10.04.2023 - Reunião ministerial dos 100 dias de governo by Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/0.0/ President of Brazil Jose Inacio Lula da Silva

The "Shield of the Americas" coalition was created by the Trump administration in spring 2026 to fight drug trafficking and transnational crime.

The latest joint statement was signed by the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Brazil is not among them. Neither is Mexico.

The participants agreed to pursue asset freezes, visa restrictions and criminal prosecution of members and sponsors of 24 criminal organizations, taking into account each country's legislation.

The list includes Mexican cartels, MS-13, Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, Colombian armed groups, and Brazil's two largest criminal organizations — PCC and Comando Vermelho.

Gangs or terrorists?

This is where the main dispute lies.

PCC emerged in São Paulo's prisons in the 1990s and developed into a powerful international criminal organization. Comando Vermelho grew out of Rio de Janeiro's prison system and controls parts of the drug trade and territory in the city's favelas.

Both groups are involved in killings, drug and weapons trafficking, extortion and armed control of territory.

But are they terrorist organizations?

The United States says yes. In May, the Trump administration formally designated PCC and CV as foreign terrorist organizations.

Lula says no.

His position does not mean that criminals should be "rehabilitated” instead of punished. Such a description would be incorrect. The Brazilian government conducts security operations against organized crime and has recently increased federal involvement in the fight against gangs in Rio.

The dispute concerns their legal classification.

Brasília considers PCC and CV organized crime rather than terrorism and fears that the American designation could create political and legal grounds for US intervention.

"Brazil is nobody's backyard,” Lula said from the floor of the United Nations General Assembly. He supports international cooperation against drug trafficking but rejects foreign military intervention.

Trump proposes a very different model

The American president, speaking at the same UN General Assembly, compared drug cartels with ISIS and said the United States was prepared to use its military power against them.

And this is no longer merely rhetoric.

The United States has carried out strikes against vessels it says were transporting drugs, while Trump has cited the capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela as evidence that Washington is once again prepared to act forcefully in the Western Hemisphere.

As a result, the dispute over two Brazilian gangs has effectively become a dispute over sovereignty.

Lula says: we will fight our own crime ourselves.

Trump's position is: these organizations pose a transnational threat, so fighting them is no longer solely Brazil's internal affair.

Lula's weak point

The issue is particularly uncomfortable for Lula ahead of the election.

Security is becoming one of the central issues of the campaign. The situation is especially troubling for the president in the state of Bahia, a traditional stronghold of his Workers' Party. Five of the ten most dangerous cities in the country are located there, and rising violence is beginning to affect voters' attitudes toward the government.

Flávio Bolsonaro takes the opposite position.

The son of the former president has supported designating PCC and CV as terrorist organizations and, after meeting Trump at the White House in May, promised that Brazil would join the "Shield of the Americas” if he wins. Thus, voters are being presented with two very different models for fighting crime.

Lula emphasizes Brazilian sovereignty, federal-regional cooperation, intelligence and social policy.

Bolsonaro emphasizes a significantly tougher security approach and closer cooperation with the United States.

Who is ahead

According to a CNT/MDA poll conducted among 2,002 voters from September 9 to 13, Lula received 40.6% and Flávio Bolsonaro 30.4% in the first round.

In a simulated second round, the figures were 47.3% versus 40%. The margin of error was 2.2 percentage points. These figures are a snapshot of public sentiment at the time of the poll, not a prediction of the October election result.

There is therefore no basis for saying that the crime issue has already determined Lula's fate. But it gives his rival an important campaign issue: why is Brazil refusing to join an international effort against organizations that terrorize Brazilians themselves?

Lula has his own answer: because the fight against criminals should not give a foreign state the right to determine whom Brazil considers a terrorist on its territory or which methods should be used against them.

Is Washington interfering in the election?

These suspicions now exist beyond political rhetoric.

Brazil's intelligence agency, ABIN, sent a report to the presidential administration, the Ministry of Justice and the Superior Electoral Court in which it raised its assessment of the risk of American influence on the election to a "critical level.” The report was sent at the end of August and warned of a potential escalation of US pressure on Brazil.

The intelligence agency points to increased US pressure and Washington's desire to reduce the influence of its geopolitical competitors in Latin America.

But this is an assessment of risk, not proof that Washington is secretly running Flávio Bolsonaro's election campaign.

At the same time, open political support is clearly visible: Bolsonaro has met with Trump at the White House, supports his anti-drug strategy and promises to bring Brazil into the coalition created by Washington.

As a result, the two largest criminal organizations in Brazil have unexpectedly found themselves at the centre of the presidential election.

For Lula, the dispute with Trump is a question of Brazilian sovereignty. For Flávio Bolsonaro, it is an opportunity to accuse the current government of being insufficiently tough on crime. And for Washington, it is part of a much broader strategy to restore the United States to the role of the leading power in the Western Hemisphere.

That is why the question of whether PCC and Comando Vermelho should be regarded simply as criminal gangs or as terrorist organizations now has significance far beyond criminal law.