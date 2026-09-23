Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene

The European Union has removed prominent Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from its sanctions list. Personal sanctions against both men were imposed in 2022. They included asset freezes and a ban on entering the European Union.

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France traded Usmanov for its citizens in Azerbaijan

The most unusual story is connected with Usmanov. Paris officially cites national security considerations, but Western media have reported a different motive. Two French citizens are being held in Azerbaijan. One of them, Martin Ryan, was sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of spying for France. The second, Anass Derraz, received a 12-year sentence in a corruption case. France allegedly coordinated a deal with Azerbaijan through Uzbekistan — Usmanov has Uzbek citizenship as well, while Paris and Baku have very poor relations — under which Usmanov would be removed from the European sanctions list and President Ilham Aliyev would pardon the French citizens.

Azerbaijan categorically rejects this interpretation. However, it is known that Aliyev had previously spoken up for Usmanov, as had Turkey. Azerbaijani diplomacy portrays him as a "well-known philanthropist and public figure” who makes a major contribution to developing ties between the West, Central Asia and the Turkic world.

Luxembourg feared Fridman's lawsuit

Fridman's story is different. Luxembourg played the key role. Fridman is seeking around $16 billion in compensation from that country in court for losses connected with his frozen assets. Luxembourg feared that its legal position would be weaker if the EU maintained sanctions against Fridman. The amount claimed is astronomical for Luxembourg — it is almost half of the central government's total annual revenue. If a precedent is created within the EU for selectively lifting sanctions on some billionaires while leaving others under restrictions, it would become critically difficult to justify Luxembourg's continued freezing of Fridman's assets.

For Fridman and Usmanov, the decision has a very concrete economic significance: they gain the opportunity to conduct business in the EU while holding substantial assets there.

EU sanctions will be lifted on all Russian citizens

The decision has caused a scandal in certain circles. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called it "shameful.” But the situation has exposed a weak point in the European sanctions system. Extending the restrictions requires the consent of all EU member states. As a result, an individual country gains a powerful instrument for putting pressure on the other participants. France, Luxembourg and Slovakia effectively made use of this mechanism.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers all personal sanctions against Russian citizens illegal and supports lifting restrictions on all Russians. For Russia, the immediate economic effect of the situation is limited because the measures lifted were personal sanctions rather than sectoral restrictions. But international counterparties from neutral countries will find it easier to work with Russian companies if their ultimate beneficiaries are no longer listed on EU blacklists. This could increase business margins and raise taxable profits.

The episode has shown for the first time in such a clear way that EU personal sanctions are imposed collectively and without sufficient consideration, but that their removal can already be pursued quite effectively, both politically and economically.