World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe

World » Europe

St John's Anglican Church near London's Hyde Park was transformed into a fashion runway for several hours. Models in hijabs and niqabs walked through the church. In modern Britain, this proved to be an entirely acceptable use of church space. The episode raises a broader question: what is happening to Christian churches across Europe, and why are buildings that served primarily as places of prayer for centuries increasingly becoming concert halls, exhibition centres and venues for secular events?

Catholic monastery
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by M.A.Record, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Catholic monastery

Modest Fashion Week London took place on September 12 at St John's Church on Hyde Park Crescent.

The organisers promised collections from British and international designers, appearances by invited guests, retail stands, professional photography and opportunities for fashion-industry representatives to connect.

The event's dress code was defined as Stylish Modest — "stylish modesty.”

The runway featured so-called modest fashion — covered women's clothing that is particularly popular among Muslim women. Some of the models wore hijabs and niqabs.

A Muslim fashion show in London is not unusual in itself. According to the 2021 census, Muslims accounted for 15% of the population of the British capital.

What was unusual was the venue — a Christian church.

The church becomes a community centre

But even this is far from exceptional in modern England.

Anglican churches host concerts, art exhibitions, lectures, charity fairs, festivals, community meetings and many other events.

In rural England, a church often remains one of the few large public spaces available. Visitors may find an exhibition of local women's handicrafts, listen to a choir or chamber orchestra, or attend a book fair.

And this practice is not merely tolerated. It is officially permitted by the Church of England itself.

It even has a concept known as Festival Churches — churches where regular services are limited, while the building is actively used by the local community. The Church of England explicitly notes that secular events can also take place there, including beer festivals.

The fashion industry has also long made use of sacred architecture. Several years ago, Vogue published a selection of 22 fashion shows held in churches and other religious spaces.

In other words, Muslim clothing at St John's is simply a particularly visible example of a much broader process.

Why churches have to find a new lease of life

The main reason is fairly prosaic: Europe is becoming less religious.

In 2001, 71.7% of people in England and Wales identified as Christian.

Twenty years later, the figure had fallen to 46.2%.

For the first time in the history of the British censuses, Christians had become a minority of the population.

At the same time, the share of people who answered "no religion” rose from 14.8% in 2001 to 37.2% in 2021.

Maintaining historic churches is also extremely expensive. Roofs, masonry, heating systems, stained-glass windows and organs all require repairs and upkeep.

As congregations become smaller, a simple question arises: who will pay for all of this?

Using churches as cultural and community spaces is therefore becoming one way of preserving the buildings themselves.

The Church of England closes roughly 20-25 churches each year that are no longer needed for regular worship and seeks new uses for them.

But why, then, does religion not disappear?

It is tempting to explain European secularization in simple terms: people became better educated and therefore stopped believing.

But that formula is too simplistic.

Science and religious faith have never been mutually exclusive.

Isaac Newton was a deeply religious man who wrote a vast number of theological works. The founder of genetics, Gregor Mendel, was an Augustinian friar. Georges Lemaître, the creator of the Big Bang theory, was not only an outstanding physicist but also a Catholic priest.

There are believers among leading scientists today as well. Russian crystallographer Artem Oganov, one of the best-known specialists in computational materials science, openly speaks about his Christian faith.

That is why the opposition between "science or God” does not accurately describe the real world.

Rather, European secularization is linked to changes in lifestyle, the weakening of traditional institutions, the individualization of society and the transformation of religion from a social norm into a personal choice.

Is Russia different?

It is, although not as simply as it sometimes appears.

According to VCIOM, around two-thirds of Russians identify as Orthodox Christians. That is significantly higher than the share of people who identify as Christian in modern England.

But belonging to the Orthodox faith does not necessarily mean maintaining a regular religious life.

In 2024, only 8% of Russians planned to attend the Easter night service, while 18% intended to observe Great Lent.

Moreover, only 12% regarded Easter primarily as a sacred religious ritual, while significantly more people viewed it as a cultural or family tradition.

This means that Russia does indeed retain a much stronger Orthodox cultural identity, but that does not mean the majority of the population regularly lives a church-centered religious life.

Where the line is drawn

That is precisely why the story of the London fashion show is interesting not so much because of Muslim fashion itself.

The question is what the church represents in a modern European city.

If it is primarily a consecrated space for prayer, turning it into a commercial runway inevitably raises questions about the boundaries of what is acceptable.

If, however, a church is also viewed as a public building that must generate its own income to cover its upkeep and remain open to different groups of people, then a concert, exhibition or fashion show becomes part of a new model for the church's existence.

One can debate where openness ends and the loss of a sacred space of its own begins.

But one fact is clear: across a significant part of Western Europe, it is not only the number of believers that is changing — the very public purpose of the Christian church is changing as well.

And that is why a Muslim fashion show at an Anglican church near Hyde Park is not so much an exotic episode as a highly revealing illustration of how far this transformation has progressed over the past several decades.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
Business
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
Hybrid mice with 90% human cerebral cortices enable living models of brain pathology
Science
Hybrid mice with 90% human cerebral cortices enable living models of brain pathology
Race-ready Lada Granta Sport S1600 listed for 2.75 million rubles without track history
Auto
Race-ready Lada Granta Sport S1600 listed for 2.75 million rubles without track history
Popular
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor

A major infrastructure project in southern Primorye has fundamentally changed the logistical link between a strategic border crossing and the federal highway.

Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny
Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe Andrey Mihayloff America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny Andrey Nikolaev Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain Galina Tychinskaja
Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Russia Starts Serial Production of Hydraulic Fracturing Fleets for Domestic Oil Sector
Russia Starts Serial Production of Hydraulic Fracturing Fleets for Domestic Oil Sector
Last materials
Indian Railways deploys Kavach 4.0 on Hyderabad Division's Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section
Short-term apartment rentals now account for 29% of Saint Petersburg visitor stays
Automotive Profitability Shifting From New Sales to Vehicle Lifecycle Management
India pivots to canal-top solar systems to overcome land acquisition hurdles
Kazakhstan maintains low public debt relative to GDP
Supreme Court reviews Bar Council of India's authority over law curricula
Crimea to get a 1,000-room five-star hotel for year-round tourism
Ayushman Bharat covers 600 million people with ₹5 lakh annual health insurance
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
Using a wet vacuum the wrong way can damage your furniture
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.