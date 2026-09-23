St John's Anglican Church near London's Hyde Park was transformed into a fashion runway for several hours. Models in hijabs and niqabs walked through the church. In modern Britain, this proved to be an entirely acceptable use of church space. The episode raises a broader question: what is happening to Christian churches across Europe, and why are buildings that served primarily as places of prayer for centuries increasingly becoming concert halls, exhibition centres and venues for secular events?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by M.A.Record, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Catholic monastery

Modest Fashion Week London took place on September 12 at St John's Church on Hyde Park Crescent.

The organisers promised collections from British and international designers, appearances by invited guests, retail stands, professional photography and opportunities for fashion-industry representatives to connect.

The event's dress code was defined as Stylish Modest — "stylish modesty.”

The runway featured so-called modest fashion — covered women's clothing that is particularly popular among Muslim women. Some of the models wore hijabs and niqabs.

A Muslim fashion show in London is not unusual in itself. According to the 2021 census, Muslims accounted for 15% of the population of the British capital.

What was unusual was the venue — a Christian church.

The church becomes a community centre

But even this is far from exceptional in modern England.

Anglican churches host concerts, art exhibitions, lectures, charity fairs, festivals, community meetings and many other events.

In rural England, a church often remains one of the few large public spaces available. Visitors may find an exhibition of local women's handicrafts, listen to a choir or chamber orchestra, or attend a book fair.

And this practice is not merely tolerated. It is officially permitted by the Church of England itself.

It even has a concept known as Festival Churches — churches where regular services are limited, while the building is actively used by the local community. The Church of England explicitly notes that secular events can also take place there, including beer festivals.

The fashion industry has also long made use of sacred architecture. Several years ago, Vogue published a selection of 22 fashion shows held in churches and other religious spaces.

In other words, Muslim clothing at St John's is simply a particularly visible example of a much broader process.

Why churches have to find a new lease of life

The main reason is fairly prosaic: Europe is becoming less religious.

In 2001, 71.7% of people in England and Wales identified as Christian.

Twenty years later, the figure had fallen to 46.2%.

For the first time in the history of the British censuses, Christians had become a minority of the population.

At the same time, the share of people who answered "no religion” rose from 14.8% in 2001 to 37.2% in 2021.

Maintaining historic churches is also extremely expensive. Roofs, masonry, heating systems, stained-glass windows and organs all require repairs and upkeep.

As congregations become smaller, a simple question arises: who will pay for all of this?

Using churches as cultural and community spaces is therefore becoming one way of preserving the buildings themselves.

The Church of England closes roughly 20-25 churches each year that are no longer needed for regular worship and seeks new uses for them.

But why, then, does religion not disappear?

It is tempting to explain European secularization in simple terms: people became better educated and therefore stopped believing.

But that formula is too simplistic.

Science and religious faith have never been mutually exclusive.

Isaac Newton was a deeply religious man who wrote a vast number of theological works. The founder of genetics, Gregor Mendel, was an Augustinian friar. Georges Lemaître, the creator of the Big Bang theory, was not only an outstanding physicist but also a Catholic priest.

There are believers among leading scientists today as well. Russian crystallographer Artem Oganov, one of the best-known specialists in computational materials science, openly speaks about his Christian faith.

That is why the opposition between "science or God” does not accurately describe the real world.

Rather, European secularization is linked to changes in lifestyle, the weakening of traditional institutions, the individualization of society and the transformation of religion from a social norm into a personal choice.

Is Russia different?

It is, although not as simply as it sometimes appears.

According to VCIOM, around two-thirds of Russians identify as Orthodox Christians. That is significantly higher than the share of people who identify as Christian in modern England.

But belonging to the Orthodox faith does not necessarily mean maintaining a regular religious life.

In 2024, only 8% of Russians planned to attend the Easter night service, while 18% intended to observe Great Lent.

Moreover, only 12% regarded Easter primarily as a sacred religious ritual, while significantly more people viewed it as a cultural or family tradition.

This means that Russia does indeed retain a much stronger Orthodox cultural identity, but that does not mean the majority of the population regularly lives a church-centered religious life.

Where the line is drawn

That is precisely why the story of the London fashion show is interesting not so much because of Muslim fashion itself.

The question is what the church represents in a modern European city.

If it is primarily a consecrated space for prayer, turning it into a commercial runway inevitably raises questions about the boundaries of what is acceptable.

If, however, a church is also viewed as a public building that must generate its own income to cover its upkeep and remain open to different groups of people, then a concert, exhibition or fashion show becomes part of a new model for the church's existence.

One can debate where openness ends and the loss of a sacred space of its own begins.

But one fact is clear: across a significant part of Western Europe, it is not only the number of believers that is changing — the very public purpose of the Christian church is changing as well.

And that is why a Muslim fashion show at an Anglican church near Hyde Park is not so much an exotic episode as a highly revealing illustration of how far this transformation has progressed over the past several decades.