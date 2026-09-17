MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place

The famous American MQ-9 Reaper drone often makes the news, and usually for rather scandalous reasons. Its appearance in the sky is always a harbinger of trouble — either immediately or shortly afterward. The Reaper is like a scavenging bird, with conflict zones as its natural habitat, where death is always plentiful. But it seems this bird has had its fill. The Pentagon is sending the drone into retirement.

Photo: United States Air Force by U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ MQ-9 Reaper UAV

No, that does not mean it will disappear tomorrow. Its withdrawal from active service will happen gradually. Newer, hungrier and more aggressive drones are simply coming to take its place.

Jack of All Trades, Master of None

The Reaper UAV was designed to perform two types of missions:

strike missions;

reconnaissance missions.

And yet its purpose seems completely at odds with the name it was given. "Reaper" means exactly that — a reaper. One might think it had something to do with agricultural aviation and that its job was to scatter fertilizer.

So why "Reaper"? The answer is simple. The "great" English language is richer than any other in words that sound alike. This name is written as "reaper," but it sounds like "ripper": "reaper" and "ripper." Change a couple of letters, and a peaceful farmer becomes a killer.

In that sense, the drone's name has more than lived up to itself. Could the nature of the Western world's double standards lie precisely in this linguistics, when the same sound can carry different meanings?

This UAV has caused so much trouble in modern conflicts that many people feel their hands itching at the mere mention of it. Its appearance is probably familiar to everyone, thanks to its unique and memorable silhouette. That needs correcting — its silhouette was memorable. Many drones developed later around the world now look similar. Yes, the Reaper set trends in the world of unmanned aircraft, and its concept began to be replicated.

Its name most often appears in reports about various reconnaissance missions. For example, we hear in the news that an MQ-9 Reaper has once again been detected in the skies over the Black Sea, and several hours later enemy drones strike Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.

In this regard, there is no need even to conduct public-opinion polls in Russia. The view would be unanimous: this aircraft should not be operating near Russia's borders. And it does not necessarily have to be shot down.

One creative and unknown Russian pilot found a rather elegant way to wipe the scavenger out. Flying over the drone, the pilot of a Su-27 fighter aircraft doused the "American" with a cold shower of kerosene. The American drone could not withstand such a medical procedure and plunged like a stone to the bottom of the Black Sea. For the rest, Russia tries to comply with international law.

The MQ-9 Reaper's Deadly Tally

The American UAV receives far less courteous treatment from the Yemeni Houthis and the Iranians. In fact, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea have become the main graveyard for the MQ-9 Reaper. During the U. S.-Iran conflict alone, around 45 MQ-9 Reapers were shot down.

It was in this region that the American UAV caused the most damage. The well-known killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020, for example, was carried out by an MQ-9 Reaper.

Some clarification is needed here. In our everyday understanding, a drone is something dangerous, but not quite the same as, say, an aerial bomb or a missile. But the MQ-9 Reaper is different.

This aircraft is effectively close to a combat aircraft in terms of its strike capabilities. It is not a kamikaze drone or an unmanned aircraft carrying a small deployable warhead. Everything here is very much like a conventional aircraft.

The aircraft has six hardpoints that can accommodate, for example, the following weapons configurations:

four AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles;

two GBU-12 Paveway laser-guided bombs;

two GPS-guided Mark 82 bombs (GBU-38);

two AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

Its total missile and bomb payload can reach up to two tonnes.

Incidentally, the MQ-9 Reaper has a variant with the more straightforward name "Predator." This is a purely strike-oriented version of the drone. In this configuration, it carries more weapons.

Finally, one cannot fail to mention the very dark history associated with this drone: the numerous cases of civilians being killed by its strikes. At one point, these incidents were brought to light by renowned journalist Julian Assange and confirmed by Edward Snowden, the NSA agent who defected to Russia.

These stories are also familiar from American films. U. S. military personnel sit at control consoles in front of computer screens at their military base in the United States, thousands of miles from the combat zone, and coldly select as targets ordinary people who are not terrorists at all.