Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position

The global fuel crisis is strengthening Russia’s position in the energy sector and geopolitics against the backdrop of rising prices and limited reserves.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ural-66, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Tank car for oil and light oil products f005

US Wants Best for Itself, but Things Turn Out as Usual

The Wall Street Journal, in an article titled "Oil Executives Say the Great Fuel Crisis Is Here," notes that commercial fuel inventories around the world have been declining for more than six months, while opportunities for further use of strategic oil reserves are limited. According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, the average global price of diesel is more than 30% higher than it was a year ago.

Diesel prices in the United States have reached a record $6.23 per gallon, while gasoline has risen to $4.32, with fuel shortages reported at some gas stations. In France, President Macron demanded "full mobilization" from the government to ensure supplies and control prices, and protests have begun.

China is on the verge of imposing export restrictions, which would deliver another blow to the global market. The shortage cannot be eliminated by diversifying suppliers because the United States has eliminated its main rivals by supporting wars. Saudi Arabia has been removed from the ranks of exporters, and so has Russia, for obvious reasons. Iran is prepared to endure the American blockade because this is a matter of life and death for the country. The United States is increasing oil production and fuel exports, but its capabilities are catastrophically insufficient. Buyers are engaged in a genuine "scramble" for the only American diesel available.

Russia Has Strong Positions Amid Fuel Catastrophe

Energy experts warn that the world is entering a period in which control over oil fields, refineries, pipelines and maritime corridors is once again becoming a full-fledged instrument of geopolitics. And Russia is in a strong position here.

Russia ranks second in the world in natural gas reserves and sixth in oil reserves. Even under sanctions, Russian raw materials remain critically important to the global economy. In the oil sector, Western Siberia is particularly important, while in gas production the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug accounts for around 90% of Russia's production and 78% of its reserves. This gives Moscow something many countries lack — the ability to influence production volumes, export destinations and the timing of new capacity coming online simultaneously.

Russia has a large oil-refining system, with a strong focus on diesel production, giving it an important geopolitical lever. Russia also has an extensive pipeline network, while maritime logistics are its main trump card. Russia has full control over the promising Northern Sea Route, providing an independent trade route to Asia and the main consumers in China and India. Russia has managed to circumvent the Western price cap by creating a giant independent tanker fleet. This allows it to deliver oil to Asia without having to rely on Western insurers.

Europe Finds Itself in Most Disadvantageous Position

In other words, under conditions of a hybrid global war, a huge resource base and developed logistics represent the best option for protecting a country's sovereignty and ensuring its development. Self-sufficiency in fuel will allow Russia to win an already far-from-hypothetical war with Europe, where the average price of diesel fuel has exceeded €2 per liter for the first time, while the final blow to European farmers and the construction and transportation sectors will come when the price reaches €3. This will happen no later than this winter.

If European governments remove the tax component from this price, which accounts for 50%, they will face a growing budget deficit — already enormous — and will default on their debts. Europe will lack not so much weapons and soldiers for war as diesel and simply money.