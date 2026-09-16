AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) foreign policy group has approved a concept for restoring trade with Russia and ending aid to Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ziko #noAfD van Dijk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Alternative for Germany

AfD Policy Toward Russia Is Guided by Germany’s National Interests

Following its victory in Saxony-Anhalt, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has stepped up its efforts to refine its foreign policy course. The party’s foreign policy working group has approved a concept for normalizing relations with Russia, Bild reported. According to the newspaper’s account, the document calls for the restoration of trade, renewed purchases of Russian oil and gas, and an end to military aid to Ukraine.

Markus Frohnmaier, the AfD parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesman, told Bild that the working group was united on the fundamental principles of a course focused on Germany’s national interests.

The AfD is reinforcing this course through parliamentary initiatives. On September 15, virtually at the same time as Bild published its report, the AfD submitted a new inquiry to the government concerning military and other support for Ukraine and Moldova, demanding that the volumes of supplies and assistance be disclosed. In a document submitted to the Bundestag on September 10, the parliamentary group also called for efforts to suspend or lift restrictions on energy supplies from Russia if they threaten energy security and the operation of businesses. The party is targeting a sensitive issue for Friedrich Merz’s coalition government: energy costs for German industry.

The justification cites data from Destatis showing that between February 2022 and March 2026, output in energy-intensive industries fell by 15.2%, while around 53,000 jobs disappeared in these sectors. These figures illustrate the scale of the problem, in which sanctions account for a significant share of the losses. For German companies, lower energy costs would mean the ability to produce goods more cheaply and compete for orders, thereby restoring their competitiveness.

EU Will Not Be an Obstacle for the AfD in Two Years

The path to new contracts runs through EU decisions. On January 26, the Council of the European Union approved a phased ban on Russian gas. A complete ban on LNG is scheduled from the beginning of 2027, while the ban on pipeline supplies will take effect in the autumn of the same year. The regulation applies directly in all EU member states. To restore purchases on a sustainable basis, Berlin would have to seek changes at the European level, but after the AfD’s victory in the next regular federal elections in two years, this will not be as difficult to achieve, as the policies of the governing coalition have completely discredited themselves.

The AfD currently holds 150 of the 630 seats in the Bundestag and 10 of the 42 seats on the Foreign Affairs Committee. This allows the party to raise the issue of Russia systematically, not only in plenary sessions but also through parliamentary inquiries, hearings and committee work. The AfD could, for example, seek hearings on the consequences of sanctions for German industry, demand disclosure of the volume of aid to Ukraine, invite experts on energy relations with Russia, record alternative positions in committee reports and then use the resulting material in plenary debates and public campaigning.

The economic interests of German buyers could provide additional support for Berlin’s return to a pragmatic policy. For Russian exporters, this would open up a sales market and generate foreign-currency revenue. Mutual benefit provides negotiations with a solid foundation, and such a development would be extremely useful for easing tensions in Europe.