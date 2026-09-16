World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lyuba Lulko

AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored

World » Europe

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) foreign policy group has approved a concept for restoring trade with Russia and ending aid to Ukraine.

Alternative for Germany
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ziko #noAfD van Dijk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Alternative for Germany

AfD Policy Toward Russia Is Guided by Germany’s National Interests

Following its victory in Saxony-Anhalt, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has stepped up its efforts to refine its foreign policy course. The party’s foreign policy working group has approved a concept for normalizing relations with Russia, Bild reported. According to the newspaper’s account, the document calls for the restoration of trade, renewed purchases of Russian oil and gas, and an end to military aid to Ukraine.

Markus Frohnmaier, the AfD parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesman, told Bild that the working group was united on the fundamental principles of a course focused on Germany’s national interests.

The AfD is reinforcing this course through parliamentary initiatives. On September 15, virtually at the same time as Bild published its report, the AfD submitted a new inquiry to the government concerning military and other support for Ukraine and Moldova, demanding that the volumes of supplies and assistance be disclosed. In a document submitted to the Bundestag on September 10, the parliamentary group also called for efforts to suspend or lift restrictions on energy supplies from Russia if they threaten energy security and the operation of businesses. The party is targeting a sensitive issue for Friedrich Merz’s coalition government: energy costs for German industry.

The justification cites data from Destatis showing that between February 2022 and March 2026, output in energy-intensive industries fell by 15.2%, while around 53,000 jobs disappeared in these sectors. These figures illustrate the scale of the problem, in which sanctions account for a significant share of the losses. For German companies, lower energy costs would mean the ability to produce goods more cheaply and compete for orders, thereby restoring their competitiveness.

EU Will Not Be an Obstacle for the AfD in Two Years

The path to new contracts runs through EU decisions. On January 26, the Council of the European Union approved a phased ban on Russian gas. A complete ban on LNG is scheduled from the beginning of 2027, while the ban on pipeline supplies will take effect in the autumn of the same year. The regulation applies directly in all EU member states. To restore purchases on a sustainable basis, Berlin would have to seek changes at the European level, but after the AfD’s victory in the next regular federal elections in two years, this will not be as difficult to achieve, as the policies of the governing coalition have completely discredited themselves.

The AfD currently holds 150 of the 630 seats in the Bundestag and 10 of the 42 seats on the Foreign Affairs Committee. This allows the party to raise the issue of Russia systematically, not only in plenary sessions but also through parliamentary inquiries, hearings and committee work. The AfD could, for example, seek hearings on the consequences of sanctions for German industry, demand disclosure of the volume of aid to Ukraine, invite experts on energy relations with Russia, record alternative positions in committee reports and then use the resulting material in plenary debates and public campaigning.

The economic interests of German buyers could provide additional support for Berlin’s return to a pragmatic policy. For Russian exporters, this would open up a sales market and generate foreign-currency revenue. Mutual benefit provides negotiations with a solid foundation, and such a development would be extremely useful for easing tensions in Europe.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing
Business
Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Home and Gardening
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Popular
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor

The transition from corporate fleet testing to private driveways brings new details regarding the actual efficiency and delivery timelines of the Atom EV.

New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Form Coalition to Challenge London
Russia’s ATM Network Shrinks to Its Lowest Level in 15 Years
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored Lyuba Lulko Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff
Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Last materials
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored
Autumn Starter: Quick Spring Salad Recipe with Young Cabbage and Zucchini
Easy Ways to Hide Deep Scratches and Damage on Shoe Leather
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Amur river becomes key link for China's Pacific shipping corridor
Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing
Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment
Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Mechanical strength of the Moskvich M90 exceeds its luxury body design
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.