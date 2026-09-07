Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

In recent years, the space around Kaliningrad has been getting tighter. Poland is building fortifications along the Russian border, Lithuania is restricting transit under the sanctions regime, NATO is strengthening its presence in the Baltic, and Western military officials are now openly discussing how Russia’s forces in the region could be rapidly suppressed in the event of a major war.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksander Kaasik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The historical centre of Kaliningrad in Russia

From Moscow, this looks like the gradual preparation of a blockade. From Warsaw and Vilnius, it is presented as the protection of NATO’s eastern flank. But behind the current dispute lies a much more interesting question: what exactly is Kaliningrad when viewed through the postwar map of Europe? And if the fate of the former Königsberg is to be revisited, where would the process have to stop?

Kaliningrad Did Not Appear Out of Nowhere

There is one particular feature of today’s discussions about Kaliningrad. When they are viewed separately from their historical context, it can seem as though there is some strange Russian territory that somehow ended up between Poland and Lithuania. In reality, there is nothing unique about the way it came into being.

Modern-day Kaliningrad is just as much a product of World War II as Poland’s Wrocław, Lviv in its present-day state affiliation, Russia’s Vyborg, Greece’s Rhodes or Croatia’s Istria.

After 1945, the victors did more than simply defeat Germany and its allies. They redrew a substantial part of Europe’s map. And they did so according to principles very different from those commonly used today to explain international relations. Referendums were of little interest. The wishes of local populations mattered little either. The victors decided who would receive which territory, where new borders would run and which populations would subsequently have to relocate.

Today, such actions would be described as a gross violation of the right of peoples to self-determination. At the time, they were called the postwar settlement. The Kaliningrad region was born within precisely that system.

There is, however, one important clarification. Austria-Hungary, which is often recalled in connection with Europe’s great territorial reshaping, had already been dismantled after World War I. After World War II, Europe experienced another round of border changes — and in some places they were considerably more radical.

Poland Was Effectively Moved West

Poland is perhaps the clearest example. Before the war, Polish territory extended far to the east. Lviv, Vilnius and large parts of what are now western Ukraine and Belarus were within Poland’s borders.

After the war, Stalin did not return these lands to Poland. As a result, Poland lost around 180,000 square kilometers in the east — almost half of its prewar territory. In exchange, it received approximately 100,000–105,000 square kilometers of former German lands, including most of Silesia, Pomerania, the southern part of East Prussia and other territories extending to the Oder-Neisse line. In geographical terms, the country effectively shifted about 200 kilometers to the west.

Today, Wrocław is a major Polish city. Until 1945, it was the German city of Breslau. Szczecin was Stettin. Gdańsk was Danzig. The southern part of East Prussia became Polish. But it was not only the names on the map that changed. The population changed as well. Today, this is something people, particularly in Poland, prefer not to remember.

Deportations or Ethnic Cleansing?

Before the war, these territories were predominantly German. More than half a million people lived in Breslau alone, the overwhelming majority of them Germans. Across all the German lands transferred to Poland after the war, the German population numbered in the millions. After the war ended, much of it fled ahead of the Red Army, while those who remained were subsequently expelled on a massive scale by the Poles to the Allied occupation zones of Germany.

Within a few years, the German presence in these areas had virtually disappeared. Today, the terminology would be entirely different. The mass expulsion of people on the basis of nationality, the confiscation of property and the effective elimination of a centuries-old ethnic presence across an enormous territory would more likely be described as forced deportation or ethnic cleansing. But in 1945, the victors used different categories.

At the time, all of this was explained in terms of the outcome of the war, the need to create new secure borders and the restoration of historical justice. The decisions concerning the resettlement of the German population were effectively sanctioned by the victorious powers at Potsdam. They did not ask the population whether it agreed with the new border. They drew the border first and then brought the population into line with the new map.

So, if today’s blunt political language is applied, the result is a rather paradoxical picture: the Soviet Union “seized” Königsberg and the surrounding territory from Germany, an area of roughly 15,000 square kilometers, while the victorious powers helped Poland acquire more than 105,000 square kilometers of former German territory — an area almost seven times larger than today’s Kaliningrad region.

Although Poland had lost part of its territory in the east, the result was not an ordinary partition but a kind of geopolitical relocation of an entire country.

Königsberg as a Soviet War Trophy

The northern part of East Prussia was a different story. At the Potsdam Conference in the summer of 1945, the Soviet delegation proposed transferring Königsberg and the surrounding territory to the USSR. The United States and Britain agreed to the proposal in principle and stated that they would support the final transfer as part of a future peace settlement. That is the wording recorded in the conference documents.

The reasons were understandable. The Soviet Union had been the principal land victor in the war against Germany, had suffered enormous human losses and was seeking territorial compensation as well as a strategic base on the Baltic.

In the years that followed, the German population virtually disappeared from the region through flight, evacuation and postwar expulsion. The territory was settled by people from various parts of the Soviet Union. In 1946, Königsberg became Kaliningrad. Thus was created the westernmost region of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

But this did not happen in some international legal vacuum. Dozens of other territories were being redrawn in much the same way.

Vyborg, Transcarpathia, Transylvania and Istria

Finland provides another example. Following the Soviet-Finnish wars, it lost a substantial part of Karelia, including Vyborg, and later the Petsamo region, which had given Finland access to the Arctic Ocean.

After the war, Romania finally lost Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina. Today, these territories are divided between Moldova and Ukraine.

Czechoslovakia lost Transcarpathia, which became part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and is now Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region. Italy lost a significant part of Istria and several Adriatic territories to Yugoslavia. Following the breakup of Yugoslavia, these territories ended up in Croatia and Slovenia.

Hungary Provides an Especially Telling Example

Following the Treaty of Trianon in 1920, Hungary lost about two-thirds of the territory of the historic Kingdom of Hungary. Under the regime of Miklós Horthy, revising those borders became one of the state’s principal objectives. With the support of Germany and Italy, Budapest managed to recover a substantial portion of the lost territories between 1938 and 1941.

In 1940, following the Second Vienna Award, Romania transferred Northern Transylvania to Hungary, an area of more than 43,000 square kilometers. Then, after the defeat of Yugoslavia in 1941, Hungary annexed another roughly 11,500 square kilometers comprising Bačka, parts of Baranya, Međimurje and Prekmurje. In just three years, Hungary’s territory grew by more than half.

After the Axis powers were defeated, virtually all of these territorial changes were reversed. The 1947 Paris Peace Treaty largely restored Hungary’s borders to those of January 1, 1938. Southern Slovakia returned to Czechoslovakia and is now part of Slovakia. Northern Transylvania was returned to Romania.

Transcarpathia did not return to Czechoslovakia. By that time, it had been transferred to the Soviet Union and incorporated into the Ukrainian SSR; today it is Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region. The lands Hungary had taken from Yugoslavia were returned to Yugoslavia. After its breakup, Bačka became part of Serbia, Baranya and Međimurje became part of Croatia, and Prekmurje became part of Slovenia.

Moreover, after the war Hungary lost three additional small settlements near Bratislava to Czechoslovakia.

Here, too, the postwar map was built according to an unequivocal principle: virtually all territorial gains made by a state that ended up on the losing side were annulled, regardless of how convincing Budapest considered its historical or ethnic arguments.

Italy’s Losses

The Dodecanese Islands provide another good, although considerably smaller, example. The archipelago lies in the extreme southeastern Aegean, almost directly off the coast of Turkey. It includes Rhodes, Kos, Kalymnos, Leros, Patmos, Karpathos, Symi and other islands.

Altogether, there are around 15 major islands and approximately 150 smaller ones, covering a total area of about 2,700 square kilometers — slightly larger than Luxembourg. The largest is Rhodes. Geographically, the archipelago stretches along the southwestern coast of modern Turkey and controls important maritime routes between the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Before the war, the Dodecanese belonged to Italy. After Italy’s defeat, the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty transferred the entire archipelago to Greece in full sovereignty. The treaty explicitly listed Rhodes, Kos, Karpathos, Kalymnos, Leros, Patmos, Symi, Kastellorizo and other islands, together with their adjacent islets. At the same time, the islands were required to remain demilitarized.

Thus, after World War II, Greece did not simply receive several small islands. It acquired an entire island territory and extended its national frontier considerably closer to the Turkish coast.

And all of this is now part of the European norm. Not because every line drawn at the time was historically and perfectly just.

It is because Europe eventually agreed on one thing: if history is endlessly reopened and corrected, the next war is virtually guaranteed.

Historical Justice: Which Year Should Be the Starting Point?

There is another problem with calls to restore “historical justice.” Which year should serve as the starting point? Should Europe’s map be restored to 1939? If so, that would require reconsidering the huge territories of modern Poland that belonged to Germany before the war.

What about 1914? In that case, a significant portion of today’s states would find themselves within the Russian, German, Ottoman or Austro-Hungarian empires.

Go back even further, and Poles can produce their own maps from the era of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, while Hungarians, Turks, Germans, Russians and virtually every other European people can do the same.

That is precisely what makes historical justice so convenient: everyone can choose the historical moment when the map looks most favorable to them.

That is why the modern system of borders is not based on determining who controlled each city two hundred or five hundred years ago. It rests on a much more prosaic principle: recognized state borders exist, and forcibly redrawing them opens the door to the next revision.

That is precisely why the dispute over Kaliningrad is dangerous not because of the fate of one Russian region, but because of the principle itself. If history is once again accepted as sufficient justification for redrawing territory, before long the dispute could encompass half of Europe.

What Finally Settled the German Question

One argument sometimes heard in connection with Kaliningrad goes like this: Potsdam originally referred to a future final peace settlement, while no comprehensive peace treaty between Germany and all the victorious powers was ever concluded after the war. Therefore, the argument goes, the legal status of Königsberg could supposedly still be questioned.

That is a rather weak argument. In 1990, as Germany was reunified, the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany — the “Two Plus Four” Treaty — was signed by the two German states and the four victorious powers: the Soviet Union, the United States, Britain and France.

Its first article is unequivocal: the territory of united Germany consists of the Federal Republic of Germany, the German Democratic Republic and Berlin; its existing external borders are final; Germany has no territorial claims against other states and will not assert any in the future.

This also finally settled the Polish question and the issue of the former East Prussia. Germany does not demand the return of Wrocław, Szczecin or Kaliningrad today.

And this brings us to a crucial point.

Russia’s possession of Kaliningrad rests on the same postwar system of recognized borders that underpins much of Poland’s present-day territorial configuration. You cannot pull one brick out of that structure without serious consequences.

Why, Then, Has Kaliningrad Become a Target Again?

Because the historical dispute is secondary today. The main issue is military geography.

Until 1991, Kaliningrad was the western military outpost of the enormous Soviet Union, surrounded largely by allied territory. Poland belonged to the Warsaw Pact. Lithuania was part of the USSR. The Byelorussian SSR lay directly behind it.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, everything changed. Lithuania became independent and later joined NATO. Poland joined NATO. Latvia and Estonia did as well. Following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden also joined the alliance.

Russia’s outpost gradually became a territory almost completely surrounded by NATO. Its military importance, however, did not disappear. The Baltic Fleet is based there, along with air-defense systems, missile systems and other military infrastructure.

For Moscow, therefore, the region is a forward military bastion. But precisely the same geography allows NATO to see it differently. For the alliance, it is a Russian military base deeply embedded in NATO territory and lacking a direct land connection with Russia proper.

This creates a remarkable paradox. Kaliningrad is simultaneously one of Russia’s strongest assets in the Baltic and one of its most obvious vulnerabilities. One corridor, and two opposing threats.

Between the Kaliningrad region and Belarus lies a narrow stretch of the Polish-Lithuanian border known as the Suwałki Gap. For NATO, it is critically important territory: it connects Poland by land to Lithuania and, through Lithuania, to Latvia and Estonia.

In the event of a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO, the situation becomes almost perfectly symmetrical. NATO fears that Russian and Belarusian forces could attempt to break through between Belarus and Kaliningrad, thereby cutting the Baltic states off from the rest of the alliance.

Russia, by contrast, must assume that NATO could attempt to isolate Kaliningrad and destroy the military capabilities stationed there.

For a long time, all of this existed mainly as a series of planning scenarios. Now, however, military officials are beginning to discuss them openly. And that is a new development.

When a General Stops Speaking in Diplomatic Language

In the summer of 2025, General Christopher Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa and simultaneously a key figure within NATO’s land command structure, spoke about the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, a concept for strengthening deterrence along NATO’s eastern flank.

Kaliningrad was mentioned explicitly. U.S. military planners see a need to be able to rapidly destroy Russia’s A2/AD systems in Kaliningrad.

This is no longer simply newspaper speculation. A U.S. Army document published in 2026 on the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line explicitly lists the destruction of A2/AD systems in Kaliningrad, Belarus and the St. Petersburg area among its objectives.

Donahue himself said NATO’s capabilities would allow it to neutralize the Kaliningrad grouping within a timeframe that would previously have been considered almost unimaginable. In the Western interpretation, this concerned deterrence and a response in the event of a Russian attack on NATO. In Russia’s information space, it predictably became reports about preparations to seize Kaliningrad.

But words — and especially conclusions — need to be handled very carefully here.

Destroying Kaliningrad’s military infrastructure in the event of war is not the same as annexing Kaliningrad to Poland or Lithuania. The former is genuinely discussed by military planners. There is currently no evidence of the latter. But there are political intrigues and provocations.

Królewiec: Territorial Claim or Political Jab?

One particularly striking move came in 2023, when Poland abandoned the use of the name Kaliningrad in Polish and officially recommended the historical name Królewiec.

For Russia’s information space, this looked almost like preparation for a territorial claim. Warsaw, however, made an important clarification. Poland’s Ministry of Development explicitly stated that the decision was symbolic and had no bearing on the region’s state affiliation.

The political jab is obvious. So is the historical subtext. The anti-Russian nature of the decision is difficult to conceal. But it cannot yet be treated as evidence of an official Polish plan to annex the region.

Then why make the gesture?

The Kaliningrad Blockade

The word “blockade” sounds dramatic, but for now it does not entirely correspond to reality. After European sanctions were introduced, transit through Lithuania did become considerably more complicated. However, rail connections have not been suspended.

As of March 2026, Lithuania’s Transport Ministry specifically emphasizes that rail transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of Russia has not been stopped or blocked. A special system applies to some sanctioned goods, based on previous transit volumes. At the same time, the transportation of military goods and dual-use products is prohibited.

As a result, Russia has increasingly had to shift the region’s supplies to maritime routes.

What is happening today therefore cannot formally yet be described as a blockade. But in practical terms, the issue is no longer simply a matter of making Kaliningrad’s transit less convenient. It is a gradual constriction of the region’s land communications with the rest of Russia.

Each new ban, quota, inspection or sanctions restriction is presented as a separate technical measure unrelated to a blockade. But when such measures accumulate, a different picture begins to emerge: the connection remains legally intact, yet step by step it becomes increasingly dependent on decisions made by NATO countries.

And all of this is still covered by the familiar formula: “Transit has not been blocked; sanctions and security rules simply apply.” Formally, that is indeed the case. But the direction of travel is clear.

For now, the region remains supplied. The real question is what will happen to those routes if relations between Russia and NATO move from their current state into direct armed conflict. The answer is obvious: supplying Kaliningrad would become one of Moscow’s first and most difficult problems.

The Baltic Sea Has Changed Too

Following Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, the geography of the Baltic Sea changed dramatically. Once, the region contained a complicated balance of neutral, NATO and Soviet territories. Today, almost the entire Baltic coastline, apart from Russian territory, belongs to NATO states.

That does not turn the Baltic into NATO’s legal “internal sea.” International waters remain international waters. But militarily, the balance is entirely different.

For this reason, Moscow views the strengthening of NATO naval forces, intelligence, aviation and surveillance systems as the creation of infrastructure for a possible future blockade. NATO describes the same measures as necessary to protect cables, pipelines, shipping and the eastern flank from Russia.

Within its own logic, each side has plenty of arguments. The problem is that actions described by one side as “defense” are almost automatically perceived by the other as preparations for an attack.

This is how the classic security spiral develops. The more Poland and Lithuania strengthen their borders, the more Russia reinforces Kaliningrad. The more Russia reinforces it, the more NATO prepares to destroy the grouping there.

And the more openly NATO describes how it would do so, the easier it becomes for Moscow to convince its own population that Kaliningrad is being prepared for seizure. The circle closes.

Kaliningrad is not going to be returned to anyone. It is going to be used to frighten people.

There is another reason why Kaliningrad increasingly appears in statements by NATO politicians and military officials. It is much more prosaic than arguments about historical justice.

War is always about money. And before a parliament will vote for higher defense spending, new air-defense systems, missiles, fortifications, warehouses, roads and additional troops, society first has to be told why all of this is necessary.

There has to be a threat. And not an abstract or distant one, but something as tangible as possible, preferably located right next door. Kaliningrad is almost perfect for that role.

In the middle of NATO territory lies a Russian region saturated with military infrastructure, missile systems, aircraft, air defenses and Baltic Fleet bases. On a map, it looks more than convincing: Poland on one side, Lithuania on the other, Latvia and Estonia nearby, and in between them a Russian military “fist.”

The political technology is simple. Voters are told: here is an immediate threat. In a war, strikes could be launched from this area against NATO airfields, ports, military facilities and forces. Therefore, protection cannot wait until later; it is needed today. And that means more spending.

It creates an almost perfect chain: Kaliningrad — the Russian threat — reinforcement of the eastern flank — a new military budget.

That explains the constant stream of dramatic statements about Russian missiles, Kaliningrad as an “impregnable fortress,” a possible strike against the Suwałki Gap and the need to have the means to destroy Russia’s military grouping in advance.

This does not mean the military problem itself is imaginary. Kaliningrad remains one of Russia’s most important military areas in the Baltic. But the existence of a real threat and its political exploitation are not the same thing.

It is far easier to persuade the public with a map showing Russian missiles literally next door than with complicated discussions about strategic balance. At the same time, there is usually little mention of the fact that over the past decades NATO countries have gradually surrounded Kaliningrad: the information picture now presents not a Russian exclave surrounded by an expanding alliance, but a “Russian military fist in the heart of NATO” supposedly ready to strike at any moment.

That is why the rhetoric continues to intensify. Yesterday, people spoke about the need to deter Kaliningrad. Today, they speak about the ability to rapidly destroy the military systems stationed there. Tomorrow, someone will inevitably speak about the need to “solve the Kaliningrad problem” in the event of war.

And the newspaper headline will already be written.

But Nobody Wants to Open the Historical Door

At the same time, nobody seriously wants to reopen the legal question of Kaliningrad’s status. The moment someone officially declares that the results of World War II can be revised, questions will follow about the former German lands in Poland, Hungarian territories, Transcarpathia, Vyborg, the Balkans and dozens of other points on Europe’s map.

That is why no serious politician is rushing to demand that Königsberg be “returned” to Germany, Poland or Lithuania. The precedent would be too dangerous: pull on one thread, and the entire postwar map of Europe could begin to unravel.

But there is no need to return Kaliningrad to anyone. It is much more useful as something to frighten people with. Because it is their own voters who must agree to new military spending, and their own legislators who must vote for billions more for missiles, bases, fortifications and additional NATO forces.

And in that respect, the Russian military exclave in the middle of NATO territory is almost perfect: there it is on the map, close by, heavily armed and dangerous. Therefore, the threat is real, protection is needed today, and that requires more money.