Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov commented on the meeting held at the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the special representatives of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Photo: Kirov District Executive Committee by BelTA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russia-Ukraine talks in Belarus

"The conversation was substantive, constructive, extremely frank and based on trust," Yury Ushakov said.

He added that the meeting lasted three hours and ten minutes. According to Ushakov, it was the eighth visit by the American special envoys to Russia.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow on September 5. They were met at the airport by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The special envoys are expected to travel to Kiev on Sunday.

Later that evening, the Americans were received at the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin. He described the situation they were due to discuss during the negotiations as difficult.

The Purpose of Witkoff and Kushner's Visit

Ushakov said that Trump's special envoys had come to Moscow not only to discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but also to address a range of other issues.

"The talks that took place were not limited to an exchange of views on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Economic issues and possible major mutually beneficial Russian-American projects were discussed in considerable detail. Overall, it can be said that the talks were timely and highly useful for both sides," Yury Ushakov said.

According to the Russian official, the American representatives had prepared seriously for the visit.

"They not only expressed the traditional interest in bringing the fighting to an end as quickly as possible, but also put forward a whole range of ideas concerning possible ways of achieving a settlement,” the Russian presidential aide said.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is unlikely to end before winter, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. There will be no quick solution, the sources said, adding that Trump's special representatives had discussed ways to help Ukraine get through the difficult season ahead.

The envoys discussed possible assistance for Ukraine during the expected difficult period, as Russia intensifies attacks on critical infrastructure. At the same time, they assured Volodymyr Zelensky and his team that, in their view, progress toward a peace settlement could still be achieved before winter sets in.

Putin's Assessments Will Be Conveyed to Kiev

Trump's special envoys promised to convey to Kiev Putin's assessments concerning possible ways of resolving the conflict.

Trump wants not merely to end the war, but to create the conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine, Kushner said.

According to him, the goal of the American side is to achieve a settlement capable of ensuring a durable peace rather than a temporary halt in hostilities.

"Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner promised that during tomorrow's contacts in Kiev, they would make use of the observations and assessments they received directly from us, from the President of Russia," Yury Ushakov said.

He recalled that the Russian leader had publicly praised their role in the negotiating process and had also sent his best wishes to the US president, thanking him for his efforts to find a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

Americans Were Briefed on Russian Military Gains

During the negotiations, the American side was given clear assessments of the situation in the zone of the special military operation, Ushakov said.

"In particular, the real successes of the Russian army in advancing in the combat zone were noted, confidence was expressed that the stated objectives would be achieved, and, of course, the need to eliminate all the root causes of the conflict was emphasized," Ushakov noted.

Commenting on the talks, Kirill Dmitriev described the visit as an important peacekeeping mission.

Putin Drew Envoys' Attention to Important Fact About Ukraine

The special representatives of the US president took note of one particular fact concerning Ukraine, the Russian presidential aide said.

According to him, Putin specifically drew their attention to the fact that Kiev had stopped concealing its true nature.

"Namely, that the Kiev regime has already stopped concealing its true nature by engaging in the reburial of some of the most prominent Nazi criminals," Yury Ushakov said.

Ushakov added that the Russian president reaffirmed his readiness to continue working with the American side in order to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his team had treated the US delegation with respect during each of his eight trips to Moscow. TASS reported this.

Witkoff made the statement at a press conference following the talks in Kiev. He also stressed that without good relations with both sides, and with poor communication, the chances of achieving a peace settlement would be extremely small.

US Working on Peace Package

The United States is currently working on a peace package for settling the conflict in Ukraine, Jared Kushner, the American businessman and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, said, according to TASS.

"The task President Trump has given Steve [Witkoff] and me is to create a peace package.”

According to Kushner, a large number of people within the US presidential administration are working on the package. Representatives of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also involved in the effort.

Details have also been published of a new "peace plan” for Ukraine that Trump's representatives may have brought to the negotiations in Moscow and Kiev.

The plan reportedly provides for a complete ceasefire, territorial concessions by Ukraine, the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass and part of the Zaporozhye region, with a possible deployment of a UN contingent there, as well as a referendum, elections and constitutional amendments.

In addition, Kiev is reportedly being asked to renounce the use of force to regain territories that would come under Russian control, formalize Ukraine's non-aligned status and abandon its plans to join NATO or other military alliances.

The reported plan also mentions limits on the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, agreements on language issues and the signing of a full peace treaty by a new Ukrainian government, followed by its formal endorsement through a special procedure at the United Nations.

At the same time, no official text of such a document has been published, and none of the participants in the negotiations has confirmed its contents.

Zelensky: Talks With Witkoff and Kushner Were 'Very Substantive'

Speaking after the talks with Witkoff and Kushner, Volodymyr Zelensky said:

"Today, we held three rounds of negotiations. All the talks were very substantive."

"You [Witkoff and Kushner] worked even better today than the Patriot systems do for our citizens in the capital."

"We also hope for the support of our European partners. If the war continues through the winter — and for now, that is what it looks like — we are placing great hopes on a winter support package."