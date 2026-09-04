EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch

The European Union has decided to abolish tariffs on a significant share of Armenian exports. The news sounds like Armenia's almost de facto entry into the European Union, since free access to the European market is the main advantage enjoyed by members of the bloc. The problem for Armenia is that this European favor only "sounds" good, but does not actually work that way.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Corentin Béchade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Европейский союз

The European Union's official sources describe the development as follows:

The Council has decided to introduce temporary trade liberalization measures for Armenian goods in order to support Armenia's economy following trade restrictions recently introduced by Russia. These measures will liberalize around 80% of Armenian exports to the EU.

It is clear who Europe is siding against here. But does that mean it is siding with Armenia? The following quotation should answer that question:

The regulation provides for the temporary elimination of import duties on a wide range of Armenian goods, including certain agricultural products subject to tariff quotas. These measures will apply for two years from the date the regulation enters into force and will cover almost 99% of exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and plants from Armenia to Russia, as well as more than 91% of exports of beverages and spirits.

A fantastic support measure, if you do not read too closely. But if you stop and think, what exactly do these 99 percent mean? From a marketing standpoint, it looks like 100 percent. Apparently, that is what the Europeans were counting on. Logically, you would probably assume that this means the entire volume of Armenian exports that traditionally went to Russia? Not at all.

We Forgot That European Rhetoric Has Two Sides

We are talking not about volumes, but about the product range — that is, 99 percent of the list of products. Yes, Armenia can take to Europe everything on which Russia has imposed restrictions, but only within the quotas. And that is something the general public is not being told. Armenian Telegram channels are already writing about this with a sense of bitter truth.

As a result, Armenia can export such a popular product as apricots to Europe only in an amount equal to 16 percent of its 2025 exports, plums — 13 percent, and peaches — 30 percent.

But as for cucumbers — take as many as you want. The problem, however, is not whether Armenia "wants" to, but whether it "can." Armenia simply does not grow that many cucumbers. Europe has given the "green light" for 6,500 tonnes of cucumbers, while Armenia produced only 1,106 tonnes last year.

But there is a way out, and it is not about improving relations with Russia, although in a sense it is: if the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain. Since Armenia cannot export these products to Russian consumers, it should bring the Russians to Armenia.

This is, of course, partly a joke, but it perfectly reflects the level of strategic thinking of current Prime Minister Pashinyan. Here is what he said about solving the export problem:

Our respected tourists play a significant role here, as their flows also provide a third dimension for solving this problem, because the goods they would otherwise have bought and consumed in supermarkets or markets in various countries are instead purchased and consumed by them in the Republic of Armenia. By the way, in this logic, the further development of tourism and its expansion from Yerevan into the regions are very important so that we can solve these problems.

What can one say? One can only marvel at the scale of Armenian resourcefulness.

The EU's demand that Armenia introduce a visa regime with Russia came as a particularly fitting cherry on top of all this. This came even though Pashinyan had categorically rejected the possibility of such a move literally the day before.

It is not yet clear where the talk about the EU's demands came from. Many Armenian public figures who support Pashinyan categorically reject the claim.

Perhaps this really is a provocation, but such discussions did take place in the European Parliament. For example, back in July, European Parliament member Fernand Kartheiser expressed the view that:

Armenia could support EU sanctions against Russia and introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens.

So where there is smoke, there is fire.

Finally, it is worth noting that even these relatively insignificant preferences could be restricted if imports from Armenia have a negative impact on European producers.

That is what Europe's ostentatious "love" for Armenia is worth. But, as a caustic Russian proverb goes: "Love is blind; you may even fall for a goat." For those in Armenia who prefer a Western development path, there is a Latin equivalent of the expression: amor caecus — "love is blind."