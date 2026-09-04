Ukraine's defensive capability continues declining both on the battlefield and within Ukraine’s own defense industry. In August, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense adopted only three new systems, fewer than in the previous month. The trend is clearly favorable for Russia.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian military man

The list of new equipment includes the following systems:

the Sova armored personnel carrier;

the Dovbush strike UAV;

the Alexa Spatium interceptor drone.

It is worth noting from the outset that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has recently provided less fanfare and less information when presenting new systems. Either the Ukrainian side has simply become less willing to provide details, or it is trying to keep more information secret, as detailed public information has become increasingly scarce.

Nevertheless, let us attempt to systematize the information available about the new equipment.

The Sova Armored Personnel Carrier

The Sova armored personnel carrier is another armored vehicle of the kind Ukraine has already produced in considerable numbers. This latest Owl, as its name translates from Russian, apparently aims to bring some new quality and purpose to the use of armored vehicles.

The developers have clearly drawn a comparison between the armored vehicle and an owl, a predatory bird known for its stealth and ability to remain unnoticed. Making armored equipment difficult to detect on today’s battlefield, however, is an extremely challenging task. Even when a vehicle has relatively modest dimensions, the installation of additional structures changes that considerably.

Nevertheless, the Sova is smaller — or, more precisely, lower — than its American counterparts, standing 2.8 meters high compared with approximately 3.1 to 3.3 meters.

Owls, as we know, are nocturnal animals, and the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier has everything necessary to see effectively at night. Cameras surround the vehicle and transmit images to the driver’s helmet through a virtual-reality, or VR, display system.

Ukrainian developers present this feature as one of the vehicle’s particular advantages. The hull also includes mounting positions for up to eight electronic warfare modules. This, too, can be interpreted as an additional factor intended to reduce the vehicle’s vulnerability on the battlefield.

The armored personnel carrier has Level 4 protection under NATO standards, the maximum level for vehicles of this class. Protection against mine explosions represents one of the most important requirements for such equipment, which explains the vehicle’s V-shaped hull.

The remaining basic specifications are fairly ordinary for an armored personnel carrier:

4×4 wheel configuration;

weight of up to 16 tonnes;

450 mm of ground clearance;

capacity for eight troops;

maximum speed of 100 km/h;

operational range of 700 km.

The vehicle can serve several purposes. It can operate as a combat vehicle, with different weapons such as a machine gun or an automatic grenade launcher, or as a means of evacuating wounded personnel.

Ukrainian sources praise the armored personnel carrier as almost the best vehicle in its class, comparing it with American M-ATVs and MaxxPros as well as European Iveco LMV and Patria vehicles. Those assessments, however, clearly go too far.

Moreover, there is almost nothing Ukrainian about the vehicle itself. In essence, it is based on the South African Mbombe 4. In its original version, the vehicle has Level 3 protection, although additional external armor can raise that level to Level 4.

That is essentially what the Ukrainians have done. They added extra armor elements and, at the same time, reduced the vehicle’s top speed from the original 140 km/h to 100 km/h. They then presented the result as their own creation. How strong the Ukrainian bolts holding the additional protection in place will prove to be remains to be seen in practice.

An additional point of interest is that Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, or GUR, serves as the customer for the vehicle. In light of recent developments surrounding the GUR, including reported shootouts in Kyiv involving officers connected with the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, one increasingly gets the impression that this is not a military structure but an organized criminal group using military contracts as a pretext to pull a larger share of Ukraine’s budget toward itself.

For now, we await reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense mentioning this equipment among the targets that have been destroyed.

The Dovbush T40 Strike Drone and Alexa Spatium Interceptor

The next weapons system is the Dovbush drone, named after one of Ukraine’s folk heroes who led an insurgent movement in the Carpathians during the first half of the 18th century. Incidentally, he fought against the Poles.

This is a drone for which Ukraine has created the slogan: “It can reach even Siberia.”

Accordingly, the UAV is said to have a flight range of more than 2,000 kilometers. Ukrainian sources identify its extremely low radar signature, meaning reduced detectability by air-defense systems, as one of its key advantages.

The drone has a wingspan of five meters, uses a piston engine and can reportedly remain airborne for up to 24 hours. It can operate in both reconnaissance and strike roles.

In its strike configuration, it can reportedly function both as a kamikaze drone and as a carrier of munitions that can be released over a target before the aircraft returns to base.

A number of sources report that the system has already been used in strikes against Novosibirsk, more than 3,000 kilometers from Ukrainian territory.

The final system on the list is the Alexa Spatium UAV, described as Ukraine’s first jet-powered interceptor drone. It is intended to counter Russian jet-powered Geran drones.

The drone launches from a catapult, measures approximately 1.5 by 1.7 meters and uses television and infrared guidance systems. The Ukrainian side has not disclosed other specifications, including interception range, speed or warhead weight. It has only stated that the drone can intercept targets at medium altitudes.

If that is the case, it does not pose a particularly serious threat to jet-powered Geran drones. Medium altitude extends to around five kilometers, while the Geran can reportedly climb to altitudes of up to nine kilometers.

The Russian Geran could, however, become vulnerable to the Alexa Spatium UAV during its descent and final approach to a target. For that to happen, Ukrainian interceptor units would have to deploy in large numbers around every potential target of Russian strikes.

Summing up the review of the enemy’s new weapons, it is possible to note that Ukraine’s defense industry has once again shown signs of losing momentum when it comes to new ideas. Ukraine’s weapons developers clearly cannot keep pace with the faster development of Russian strike systems.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian defense-industrial facilities have probably also played a significant role in this trend.