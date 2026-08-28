Britain has played itself into the role of a would-be global and maritime power. Its desire to reclaim the great status it once enjoyed has driven London into such enormous expenditures that Britain has decided to bring Germany into the effort to maintain and protect its nuclear arsenal. An excellent choice, considering Germany’s troubled past — most notably its role in initiating both world wars.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by sebastiandoe5, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Union Jack

In this sense, it seems that two lonely powers have found each other. One wants to, but can no longer; the other can, but has not been allowed to want to. And now, suddenly, it has been given the opportunity.

Germany’s return to the nuclear question

If London once stood on the Olympus of world powers, Berlin distinguished itself on that road mainly by twice throwing itself with extraordinary determination against the deaf and formidable wall of Russia. Yet apparently the old saying is true: fools are not bound by laws, while history teaches nothing even to the intelligent. Germany now wants to walk through the same door for a third time — the one that opens onto an abyss.

To claim a place under the sun in today’s world, it is desirable to have a nuclear club behind you. Germany has therefore decided to immerse itself in the nuclear intoxication as well, drawing on the yeast of its old imperial ambitions.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported on Germany’s nuclear ambitions as early as July 2026. According to information from the Russian intelligence service:

NATO military experts believe Berlin could independently produce the necessary fissile material within one to three months and design an operational nuclear explosive device within one year without conducting a full-scale test.

At the official level, however, Friedrich Merz rules out the possibility of developing Germany’s own nuclear weapons. At the same time, he allows for the deployment of British or French nuclear weapons on German territory and even for the use of German aircraft as their delivery platforms.

Against this backdrop, London appeared at exactly the right moment, ready to play along with Germany’s revanchist sentiments while also solving part of its own financial problems at someone else’s expense. That is standard British practice.

“Germany, since you dream so much about nuclear weapons, why not join us as a partner in this area?” London seems to be saying.

Apparently, this is how the idea emerged of bringing Germany into Britain’s nuclear program. Cooperation is expected in three areas:

joint financing of Britain’s Nuclear Defence Enterprise program, valued at £63.6 billion;

participation in the production of submarines, ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads, as well as uranium enrichment;

protecting the nuclear arsenal with German air-defense systems, in particular Patriot missile systems.

Britain’s nuclear arsenal and its American dependence

When it comes to Britain’s nuclear arsenal, the popular modern phrase “it’s complicated” comes to mind. Although people usually apply it to relationships between men and women, it can also be stretched, without fear of exaggeration, to describe the strange British-American relationship.

Britain, as we know, possesses its own nuclear weapons, although its arsenal remains relatively small — around 200 warheads. The actual figure remains classified. The country’s nuclear arsenal consists exclusively of submarine-launched missiles. Britain builds the submarines itself, but remains heavily dependent on the United States when it comes to the missiles.

First, most of Britain’s nuclear missile stockpile is stored at the U.S. Navy base at Kings Bay in Georgia. Only the operational portion remains directly aboard the submarines.

Second, the Trident II missile currently in service is manufactured primarily in the United States. Britain produces only its own warhead, and even that relies on an American design.

It remains unclear what happens during the final assembly of the British version of the missile, because Britain’s last two test launches ended in failure.

The most recent failure looked particularly absurd. Barely after launching from the submarine’s launch tube, the Trident literally splashed back into the water nearby. Then again, absurdity seems to have become Britain’s trademark if one looks at the actions of its politicians.

Strangely enough, the very same missiles manufactured in the United States fly both far and high. Could Washington be deliberately tweaking something for London, just to make sure the British do not do something unfortunate? If so, perhaps London’s decision to change its nuclear-program partner is not entirely accidental.

Germany, of course, does not possess expertise at that level, but the Germans learn quickly. Once again, it is worth recalling the SVR report mentioned above.

London’s financial burden and Berlin’s opportunity

There is also a second reason for bringing Germany into the arrangement: Britain’s financial problems. London apparently can no longer sustain its military machine, although judging by Britain’s defense budget, the British soldier should be the richest, best-equipped and most heavily armed soldier in the world.

At the same time, the rapprochement between Britain and Germany on nuclear matters should not be overestimated. To push the United States aside, Berlin would have to work extremely hard for a very long time, because the chain of cooperation between Washington and London is highly complex and deeply interconnected.

However, given the broader European trend away from dependence on the United States, London will probably help Berlin.

Germany is strong in missile development and submarine construction. It also possesses expertise in nuclear energy, despite the fact that all of Germany’s nuclear power plants have been shut down in accordance with the green agenda. It is strange that Berlin feared peaceful nuclear energy so much, yet is now apparently eager to take up its military applications.

What Germany can do right now is deploy its air-defense systems around the Faslane naval base in Britain. That is where the submarines carrying nuclear missiles are based. It can also provide some money.

The entire picture shows just how pitiful and weak Britain actually is. Its desire to inflame conflicts in other parts of the planet and pit countries against one another in order to make money from the process is producing the opposite result: London is growing poorer. Perhaps too much attention has gone into overseas affairs, particularly Ukraine.

It is no coincidence that Moscow has recently treated London with extreme coldness and disdain. Considering the entire trail of treacherous acts committed by this state on planet Earth, Britain should be pushed back to somewhere around the middle of the 16th century in terms of its level of influence. And even that would be generous.

Back then, Britain had not yet become the mistress of the seas. It was only beginning to search for its place among the colonial conquerors. It was precisely then that the English navigator Richard Chancellor “discovered” Russia through the White Sea, laying the foundations for trade relations between the two countries.

Interestingly, the English came across Russia more or less by accident. They were looking for India and “discovered” Russia instead. It would not be a bad idea to show these maritime wanderers the door today and advise them to knock again — but this time politely. After that, Germany could be dealt with as well.

For now, there is one thing that offers some reassurance regarding joint nuclear cooperation: historically, London has never trusted Berlin. Therefore, even after receiving money from Berlin, the maximum Britain will allow the Germans to do is look — but not touch.