World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions

World » Europe

Hungary’s change of government has led to the expected decisions on energy policy, which could result in serious financial losses for Russia.

The flag of Hungary and the parliament
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The flag of Hungary and the parliament

Budapest Makes the Decision Brussels Demands

Budapest has described Russia’s actions as a threat to Hungary, Europe and the international order.

“Russia’s behavior poses a threat to Hungary, Europe and the world order as a whole,” says a publication in Hungary’s Official Gazette signed by Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

This comes at a time when Russian raw materials still account for more than 90 percent of Hungary’s total oil imports and up to 80 percent of the gas the country consumes, purchased at preferential prices. This suggests that Magyar has decided to wind down the business relationship with Russia that existed under his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, and is prepared to accept deliberate economic losses and higher prices at the pump in exchange for a political break with Moscow.

Brussels is demanding this in return for the release of frozen subsidies from European funds.

Hungary has the technical capacity to import oil through the Croatian Adria pipeline, while the Hungarian energy company MOL can work with other suppliers. However, Croatia has agreed to supply Hungary only with non-Russian oil purchased on the global market and delivered by tanker to the Croatian port of Omišalj. This would inevitably push up the price of gasoline and diesel at Hungarian filling stations by roughly 15–25 percent.

Hungarians Will Have to Live With Lower Standard of Living

Most Hungarians are unlikely to support a sharp increase in the cost of living. The population has become accustomed to state subsidies for energy and fuel prices. The Hungarian authorities, however, have already begun a large-scale information campaign aimed at explaining to citizens that economic difficulties are not the result of the new policy but rather the “heavy legacy” of the past.

European funds, once released, will ease the situation for a time. But if inflation gets out of control, mass protests in Budapest will become inevitable.

Magyar’s Tisza party has already lost 10 percentage points in the polls, falling from 53 to 44 percent. Orbán, meanwhile, has demonstratively given up his parliamentary mandate and is now conducting his campaign “from the streets,” presenting himself as a defender of ordinary Hungarians.

Russia Could Lose Investments While Hungary Avoids Penalties

For Russia, however, the situation is unfavorable.

If Budapest can prove in court that Rosatom was responsible for delays in commissioning the second stage of the Paks nuclear power plant, Hungary could be fully released from paying penalties. Magyar’s move to revise the agreement with Rosatom effectively means freezing or completely canceling the construction project.

As for gas agreements, Budapest is likely to act through accession to European sanctions, which are recognized in international law as force majeure. Hungary would therefore avoid paying Gazprom any penalties.

In the oil sector, Hungary has no obligation to pay compensation for abandoning Russian crude because transit through the Druzhba pipeline is governed by short-term commercial contracts.

Hungary’s example once again shows that economic preferences — cheap gas, discounted oil and loans — do not guarantee that Russia will retain the loyalty of a country after its political elite changes.

The mistake lies in the fact that Moscow has consistently built long-term security and business strategies around specific political figures — Orbán and his party, Maduro and the Chavistas, Yanukovych and the Party of Regions — without sufficiently accounting for the characteristics of the region and its population or for the activities of geopolitical rivals.

As a result, a change of leader can instantly destroy investments accumulated over many years and lead to a loss of influence and reputation.

Russia needs to invest in its own country or conclude agreements that are effectively “ironclad.” Russia has never had, does not have and never will have allies other than its army and navy. Politicians and businesspeople keep forgetting this simple truth.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Russia
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Science
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Popular
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict

The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
Last materials
Refrigerator seal gone bad: Simple test reveals hidden threat to your food
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions
Microgravity's Grip: Developing Bodies Face Unknown Perils in Space
French invisible apple pie: Thin batter paradox
Moon and Venus will appear close to each other on September 14
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Wildfire smoke transforms rain into natural fertilizer for soil
Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope enters final stage of launch preparations
The secret to a bright Georgian version of Olivier salad
New Model Predicts 30-Day Death Risk After Heart Bypass Surgery More Accurately
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.