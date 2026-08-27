Sharp statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry following CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow have created a situation reminiscent of a new Caribbean crisis.

Photo: Коллаж Midjourney 4.0 is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала Storm Shadow missile over Crimea

Russia could strike British targets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today. She said retaliatory strikes could be carried out “against any British military facilities in Ukraine and beyond its borders.” Zakharova stressed that Moscow had “repeatedly warned” London about the consequences of Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions using British weapons, including Storm Shadow missiles and unmanned surface vessels in the Black Sea, as well as the establishment of production facilities for such weapons in Ukraine.

Zakharova’s statement came after reports in The Wall Street Journal, Politico and CBS News that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had made an urgent trip to Moscow to warn Russia against launching direct military strikes on NATO countries, which could trigger a response under Article 5 of the alliance.

British media have also begun reporting on changes to the country’s defense protocols in the event of an emergency. These reports have been linked to repeated warnings from the Russian Foreign Ministry that British military factories and bases could be targeted in response to attacks carried out with British weapons.

Zakharova’s renewed statements following Ratcliffe’s visit appear designed to make clear that Moscow considers its “red lines” to have been crossed and has no intention of backing down under US pressure.

The West Left Guessing About Putin’s Real Plan

However, Zakharova’s statements represent a warning, not an indication that a strike is inevitable. Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately staying out of the current “exchange of views,” because at his level, the counterpart for dialogue is US President Donald Trump, not the CIA director.

Putin’s silence while the Foreign Ministry voices an uncompromising position creates the most dangerous kind of uncertainty for the West: it does not know what Moscow’s real plan is or how far Putin is prepared to go. The last time his warnings were ignored, Russian forces reached Kyiv within days.

Western commentators note that Russia’s response would not necessarily take the form of a direct missile strike. Hybrid measures are also being discussed, including the transfer of precision weapons to adversaries of Britain and the United States, such as the Houthis in the Red Sea or Iran, as well as cyberattacks targeting British infrastructure.

Stakes Reach Critical Point: Caribbean Crisis 2.0

Trump’s emergency three-hour meeting with senior defense and security officials directly contradicts his own description of Ratcliffe’s trip as “routine.” CIA directors do not normally fly to Moscow on emergency overnight flights aboard C-17 military transport aircraft, without prior announcement, simply for an ordinary exchange of views.

The last comparable unannounced visit at this level was CIA Director William Burns’s trip to Moscow in 2021, which took place shortly before the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

Trump himself appeared to acknowledge the significance of Ratcliffe’s mission when he said that “something could come of this visit,” as the White House is working intensively to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.

The meeting with senior defense and intelligence officials was apparently devoted to assessing what real compromises or tougher measures Moscow might be prepared to accept or undertake, and where its genuine “red lines” lie, as opposed to the repeated warnings issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The public downplaying of the visit’s significance by both sides amounts to a mutual diplomatic understanding. Neither Moscow nor Washington currently benefits from revealing that they may be only one step away from an uncontrolled confrontation.

Yet Trump’s lengthy consultations with the heads of the defense and intelligence agencies immediately after the trip, together with Zakharova’s statement, indicate that the stakes have reached an exceptionally high level.