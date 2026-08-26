Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?

Volodymyr Zelensky’s unexpected decision to honor SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with Ukraine’s Order of Freedom has brought renewed attention to the way the Starlink satellite network operates in Ukraine and to the potential risks for Musk’s business empire.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/mincomunicacoes/52088835067/ by Ministério Das Comunicações, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Elon Musk

Zelensky Seeks Ways to Expand Starlink’s Capabilities

Zelensky awarded Musk the Order of Freedom “for significant personal contributions to protecting people’s lives and freedom and developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States.”

The award comes shortly after reports that Musk had rejected a Ukrainian request to support long-range strikes against targets on Russian territory through Starlink.

One possible explanation for the award is that Kyiv is seeking to keep the billionaire within its orbit of support through recognition and encouragement, while persuading him to approve an expansion of Starlink’s capabilities.

There is also another possibility: Musk may have quietly agreed to Zelensky’s request, while his public refusal could simply be intended for public consumption. Under that scenario, the award would appear more logical.

If Kyiv had a Starlink signal covering Russian territory, Ukrainian drone operators could theoretically control unmanned aircraft online almost until the moment of impact using inexpensive video communications. Operators could also redirect drones toward newly identified targets in real time.

However, specialists say that the precision of current strikes results from autonomous AI algorithms rather than satellite internet. This is reportedly supported by the absence of Starlink antennas in downed drones, while the aircraft contain microchips programmed with algorithms for optical recognition of terrain features and targets.

It would also be technically impossible to conceal a satellite signal from electronic surveillance. Russian electronic intelligence and air defense systems continuously scan the sky. If a transmitter operating on Starlink frequencies were active over Tula, Voronezh or Moscow, the military would detect the radio emission immediately.

Musk Cannot Simply Expand Starlink’s Functionality

The absence of a direct comment from Musk can also be explained by the fact that the decision is not entirely his to make. Starlink in Ukraine operates under an official contract fully funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. This means that the system’s capabilities and authorized use fall directly under Pentagon oversight.

If Donald Trump’s administration decided to completely freeze aid to Ukraine and terminate its contracts with SpaceX, Musk would be required to comply and shut down the service under the terms governing the arrangement.

A direct deal between SpaceX and Kyiv would face two major obstacles: the absence of the necessary government authorization to export dual-use technologies and the potential loss of key U.S. government contracts, including multibillion-dollar Falcon rocket launches and NASA’s Artemis lunar program.

For Musk’s business empire, the loss of those contracts would represent an enormous financial and strategic blow.

Pentagon Unlikely to Risk Direct Confrontation With Russia

The Pentagon has rejected Zelensky’s request to expand Starlink’s functionality because Washington is concerned that doing so could expose the United States to accusations of direct participation in military operations on internationally recognized Russian territory.

Such a move could also turn SpaceX satellites into legitimate military targets for Russian anti-satellite capabilities, including systems designed to interfere with or disable space-based assets. Washington is unlikely to take such a step because of the risk of direct confrontation with a nuclear power.

There is, however, one circumstance under which Musk himself could decide to terminate his Pentagon contract.

For Musk, SpaceX and Starlink are central to his long-term vision, including the goal of establishing a global satellite internet network and ultimately supporting the colonization of Mars.

If Russian forces were to physically destroy his satellites in low Earth orbit or deploy powerful electronic warfare systems capable of permanently damaging their electronics, Musk could choose to protect his business rather than maintain service in an active conflict zone.

In that scenario, Starlink’s role in the conflict would become not only a military and geopolitical issue but also a direct question of the survival of one of Musk’s most important commercial projects.