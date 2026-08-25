U.S. and Canada Enter Full-Scale Trade War: Why Russia Could Benefit

A full-scale trade war has erupted between the United States and Canada, with consequences that could have significant implications for Russia.

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The U.S.-Canada trade war turns personal

In short, U.S. negotiators failed to reach an understanding with Canada over new tariffs on Canadian automobiles and steel. President Donald Trump subsequently announced that, starting January 1, 2027, U.S. tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports in these sectors would rise to 50 percent.

Doug Ford, premier of the key province of Ontario, said that Canada was prepared to cut off supplies of electricity and critical minerals to the United States if the confrontation escalated. Trump responded by calling the Canadian leadership "clowns” and threatening further economic pressure.

This time, most analysts see the previous clashes and personal insults between the two countries as having evolved into a "game of destruction.” Trump is unlikely to back down this time because he needs to demonstrate a victory over someone ahead of the November congressional elections.

The White House believes the United States can easily withstand a trade war with Canada. Ottawa, however, faces potentially severe consequences because the U.S. economy is roughly ten times larger than Canada's, while about 75 percent of all Canadian exports go to the American market.

Canada, for its part, is not prepared to retreat. Flavio Volpe, head of the Canadian Association of Automotive Parts Manufacturers, has already warned that if tariffs prevent Canadian components from reaching the United States, the entire American auto industry could come to a standstill.

Alternative supplies from other countries would also cost considerably more, placing additional pressure on American consumers.

The trade relationship between the neighboring countries is worth around $900 billion, and the conflict is now moving into a phase of open confrontation. The refusal to compromise means that manufacturers and distributors across North America will have to restructure supply chains while preparing for a sharp increase in costs.

Russia stands to benefit from the North American split

Several aspects of the crisis are particularly important for Russia.

Higher metal prices could benefit Russian producers. The introduction of U.S. tariffs and possible Canadian countermeasures could create shortages of metals on the American market and push global prices higher. Russian metallurgical companies could benefit from this trend. Moreover, if U.S. industry faces shortages of Canadian raw materials, American companies will have to seek alternative suppliers, potentially increasing indirect demand for Russian metals through third countries. Russia and Canada compete in fertilizer and grain exports. Canada is the world's largest producer of potash fertilizers and one of the leading wheat exporters. A downturn in Canadian production caused by the trade conflict with the United States could allow Russia to strengthen its position as a major global supplier of fertilizers and grain to Asia, Africa and Latin America, replacing Canadian exports in some markets. The dispute could weaken NATO coordination in the Arctic. From Moscow's perspective, the conflict could weaken cohesion within NATO, particularly in the Arctic. Ottawa has already put the purchase of F-35 fighter jets and participation in the "Golden Dome” air-defense project on hold. With relations between the two governments deteriorating and personal tensions growing between Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, coordination between the United States and Canada on efforts to constrain Russia's Northern Sea Route and develop Arctic offshore resources could become more difficult.

Canada highlights the U.S. Arctic weakness

Against the backdrop of the crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has already issued a pointed warning about the United States, noting that Washington has "only a handful of icebreakers, and that's being generous.”

At the same time, the United States urgently needs Canada's icebreaker fleet to patrol increasingly accessible Arctic routes as the region's sea ice continues to decline.

The growing confrontation between Washington and Ottawa therefore extends well beyond tariffs on cars and steel. It threatens to disrupt North American supply chains, raise costs for businesses and consumers, intensify competition over global commodity markets and complicate cooperation between two key NATO members in the Arctic.

For Russia, the dispute creates potential opportunities in metals, fertilizers and agricultural exports while opening another fault line between Washington and one of its closest strategic partners in the Arctic.