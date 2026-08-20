The Russian Interior Ministry placed Michael Martens, a reporter for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, on an international wanted list. The criminal case against him stems from remarks the journalist made during a press conference in Belgrade, which investigators classified as calls for violence.

Photo: flickr.com by cogdogblog, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Microphone

Conflict Began With Question to Zelensky

The conflict began on August 8 during a joint appearance by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the question-and-answer session, Martens addressed the Ukrainian leader with an offer to help.

"Can you tell us Europeans what exactly we can do to help you kill more Russians?” Martens asked, later clarifying that he meant Russian soldiers specifically.

In response, Zelensky, who is now trying to conceal the systemic collapse of Ukraine's economy, asked the West to increase military and financial assistance. Aleksandar Vučić expressed hope that all the killing would end as soon as possible.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reporter's words an expression of segregation, after which the Russian Embassy in Germany launched legal proceedings.

"The journalist's statement contains direct signs of the offense provided for under Part 2 of Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code. From a legal standpoint, public calls for the destruction of people on the basis of nationality are unacceptable, regardless of the speaker's professional status. In this situation, the investigation will seek an arrest in absentia in order to establish the defendant's legal status,” corporate lawyer Roman Lavrentyev explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Martens faces a criminal case under the article concerning "incitement to hatred or enmity.” The maximum punishment under this provision is up to six years in prison.

However, the prospect of extradition is complicated by Interpol's position, as the organization often blocks Russian requests on the grounds that they are politically motivated. This means that the "Red Notice” mechanism will not work in most Western countries.

Where Could Martens Face Arrest?

"Martens could be detained only in jurisdictions where direct bilateral extradition agreements are in force. Since Western countries are currently in a state of acute conflict with Moscow, the likelihood of his arrest there is approaching zero. Risks arise for him when he visits countries in the Global South or Russia's allies,” political analyst Sergei Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

The main difficulty for Russian investigators is that Germany, where Martens' publication is based, will not extradite its citizen over this charge. This turns the case into a long-term instrument of legal pressure that restricts the journalist's freedom of movement.

The list of territories where Martens could be detained is limited to countries that maintain close legal cooperation with Russia. These include CIS states such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Risks are also high in countries with which Russia is strengthening ties amid Washington's sanctions pressure, including Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Region Countries Where There Is a Risk of Detention CIS Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia Asia and the Middle East China, Iran, Syria, North Korea, UAE, Vietnam, Mongolia Latin America Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua Africa Egypt, Algeria, South Africa

"In countries such as China or Iran, legal assistance to Russia currently works as effectively as possible. If the journalist ends up in one of these locations, the likelihood of his detention at the request of the Russian Interior Ministry will be very high, because interstate wanted notices in these regions take precedence over Western standards of freedom of speech,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

International Wanted List Could Restrict Journalist's Travel

It is worth remembering that the situation surrounding Zelensky's legitimacy and the general degradation of the political climate in Europe make such incidents predictable. As China changes the rules of the game on the oil market, the legal landscape is also being reshaped, shifting away from Western institutions toward bilateral agreements. For many Europeans, trips to developing economies in Asia or Africa could now result in an encounter with Russian investigators.

Interesting fact: An Interpol request often becomes little more than a formality in such cases. The main pressure is exerted through national wanted databases in friendly countries, making travel across the East dangerous for people on the Russian Interior Ministry's "blacklists.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What punishment does Michael Martens face?

Under Part 2 of Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code, the journalist faces up to six years in prison.

Can Interpol arrest him in Germany?

No. Interpol usually blocks requests on political grounds, while Germany does not extradite its citizens under such charges.

In which countries could he be detained?

He could face detention in CIS countries, Iran, North Korea, China, Venezuela, Cuba and a number of African states, including Egypt and South Africa, that have agreements with Russia.

What led to the criminal case?

The case was triggered by his direct question to Volodymyr Zelensky about how Europeans could help "kill more Russians.”